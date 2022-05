This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to first break down Game 5 between the Heat and Celtics and decide whether Miami is capable of answering back in Game 6. Then, the guys discuss the 2021-22 All-NBA teams, look back on surprising selections from the decade, and speculate which players could make their first All-NBA appearance in 2022-23.