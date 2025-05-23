Best NBA Bets Today: Free Expert Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 23

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Best NBA Playoff Bets Today: Game 2 of Pacers vs. Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns over 1.5 made threes (-154, DraftKings)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Towns has upped his three-point attempts since late in the Boston series. He went 4-fot-8 from distance during Game 1 against the Pacers, and is making 1.4 threes on 5.0 attempts across the past five games. I think the Knicks need KAT to keep launching in order to keep up with the Pacers offensively.

Andrew Nembhard O11.5 PTS (-105, DraftKings)

Pacers at Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're once again going back to the well on Nembhard, who went over his points prop in Game 1, though he did need overtime to do so. Either way, we're presented with a lower number this time around, and we'll continue to bank on the trend of Nembhard upping his game – and his workload – in the postseason. In 11 playoff games, Nembhard is averaging 14.6 PPG and has gone over this number eight times.

Mitchell Robinson over 6.5 rebounds (-129, BetRivers)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Robinson -- a great offensive and defensive rebounder -- grabbed eight boards in Game 1, where the Pacers and Knicks both shot 51% from the field. Over his past seven games, he's also averaging 8.0 rebounds and only went under 6.5 once, which was during the blowout Game 6 against the Celtics. The Pacers don't crash the offensive glass hard, so there should be plenty of free defensive boards for Robinson, and I also don't expect the Knicks to shoot quite as well.

