Best NBA Bets Today: Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, December 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks (-4.0)

BetRivers, 10:47 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando has been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA, sitting at 15-7 despite missing Paolo Banchero after five games. New York's 12-8 start has been a mixed bag, with uncharacteristically great offense and subpar defense. However, I still view them relatively equally when it comes to handicapping, and these two squads have significant home/road splits. The Knicks are 6-2 at home, while the Magic at 6-7 on the road. This will also be New York's second straight game at home following a blowout win (118-85) over the Pelicans, while the Magic have essentially been travelling or on the road since the middle of November.

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors (+3.0)

FanDuel, 10:47 AM CT

Alex Barutha: This Raptors team, at 6-15, is 3-3 since Scottie Barnes returned from injury. Not to mention, five of those six victories have come at home. Meanwhile, Indiana is terrible on the road (2-9) despite a 9-12 record. Much of that has to do with Tyrese Haliburton's struggles away from Indiana, as he's shooting 31.7 FG% in away games. When these teams played in mid-November, Toronto won 130-119, though there were more injuries on both sides than there are tonight.

Houston Rockets (+1.5) at Sacramento Kings

DraftKings, 10:48 AM CT

Alex Barutha: In terms of net rating, the Rockets have been exactly 10 points better than the Kings since Nov. 10. Houston looks like a real, competitive team in the West, while Sacramento is struggling to stay at .500. The Rockets have also solved their home/road split issue from last season and are 6-3 away from Houston. Sacramento can't say the same, as they're 4-7 at home. I'm a bit surprised this line is close to a pick'em, rather than something like Rockets -3.5.

Rockets +1.5 at Kings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:48 AM CT

Nick Whalen: I know the Rockets are on the road, but they've been the better team thus far and are one of a small group of teams who are fully healthy at the moment. Over the last five games, Houston ranks No. 2 in defense, helping carry what's been an up-and-down offense with Jalen Green vacillating between hot and cold shooting nights. Meanwhile, the Kings have essentially been an average offensive team, but they're down to 28th in defense over the last five. This should be a competitive game, but I lean Houston to cover the 1.5 and win outright.

76ers-Hornets U211.5

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:48 AM CT

Nick Whalen: This is a low number, of course, but the Hornets are down several key pieces, including LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Over the last two weeks, both teams are bottom-seven offenses and near the bottom of the NBA in pace, with Charlotte ranking 29th in the latter category. Each of the last four Hornets games have gone under this number, with Charlotte managing just 84, 94, 98 and 104 points in those contests.

I'm taking the OVER on Giannis Antetokounmpo posting 42.5 Points + Rebounds

(BetMGM, -125, 4:10pm EST)

Ken Crites: I'm not sure you noticed this, but The Greek Freak is on a crazy heater. Over his past 13 games, he's averaged 34.2 points and 12.0 rebounds (46.2 total) per contest. And he's coming off two-nights rest. The Bucks have won six straight via a pretty obvious formula: Get Giannis The Ball. I don't have faith in Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart slowing Giannis down. Plus Antetokounmpo should still be angry with Beef Stew, who grabbed Giannis' jersey from behind and pulled Giannis to the floor with one of the cheaper shots of the year. Expect Duren to foul out. The K-Train is a modest 5-4 on the year, so feel free to fade.