Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, March 17

Best Bets

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 steals vs. Warriors (+120)

DraftKings, 2:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors have been the third-most turnover-prone team in the NBA over the past month (16.2 TOV%). The issues will only be exacerbated by Draymond Green's absence, creating less cohesion for the offense. Plus, we're not even sure Steph Curry (thumb) will play. During the same time period, Murray is averaging 1.6 steals per game, getting at least one swipe in nine of the 10 games.

Patrick Beverley over 4.5 rebounds (-145) vs. Timberwolves

DraftKings, 2:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Beverley has been hitting the glass hard lately, with the point guard averaging 6.8 boards over the past nine games, and he's grabbed 21 rebounds in the past two games. I think he'll be extra motivated against his former team, which happens to be one of the worst rebounding teams over the past month. During this stretch, the Wolves have the third-worst offensive rebounding percentage (22.3%) and seventh-worst defensive rebounding percentage (27.5%).

Kyle Kuzma over 2.5 turnovers at Cleveland (-135)

DraftKings, 2:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Cleveland has been pressuring teams heavily, resulting in them forcing the most turnovers over the past month (18.5 TOV%). Kuzma isn't exactly careful with the basketball, averaging 3.3 giveaways since the All-Star break. He has at least two turnovers in 11 straight games.

