Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Talen Horton-Tucker over 31.5 P+R+A vs. Kings (-120)

DraftKings, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This number is pretty inflated, but Horton-Tucker should have the highest usage rate on the team tonight with Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton sidelined. In a 91-minute sample with those three sidelined -- plus everyone else that's not on the team anymore -- THT has a 30 percent usage rate. He's taken double-digit shot attempts in six straight games, and during this stretch, has averaged 20.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. Sacramento has the fifth-worst defense over the past month, so this is a great spot for him to take advantage.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code grants new users $200 worth of bonus bets after betting $5. Just click the links on this page and start redeeming your welcome promotion.





De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals at Utah (-115)

DraftKings, 3:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: On the other side of the Jazz-Kings matchup, there's an opportunity for Fox to rack up steals. Utah has the highest TOV% over the past month, and that's partially because the aforementioned THT can be a turnover machine, and there's not much cohesion on the team when so many of the usual playmakers are sidelined. Fox has at least one steal in 12 of the past 13 games, and he's averaged 1.8 swipes during this stretch.

By using the DraftKings Ohio promo code, new customers can bet on the upcoming NBA and NHL playoffs, the Masters, and March Madness. Upon registering and placing a minimum qualifying bet of $5, eligible customers can win up to $150.





Kyle Anderson O5.5 assists at Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Timberwolves are currently 8.5-point dogs in New York, which implies that Anthony Edwards (ankle) is not expected to be available. On top of that, Minnesota is dealing with injuries to Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Rudy Gobert. The Edwards absence alone is enough to push me toward Anderson, who's playing a ton of minutes of late (36.8MPG over last 8 games) and averaging 7.9 assists per game during that stretch.

Our DraftKings Maryland review breaks down the anticipated welcome bonus you get by using the DraftKings Maryland promo code. We will also highlight the additional promos that Maryland bettors can claim post-launch, including profit boosts, bonus bets, and odds boosts.