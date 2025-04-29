Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, April 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tim Hardaway over 2.5 threes (-120, BetRivers)

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Hardaway has one dud in this series, where he went 0-for-6 from three in Game 2. However, aside from that, he's 14-for-33 from distance, and he's taken 25 combined threes in the past two games. That's certainly good enough volume to bank on him hitting 3+ triples. Detroit is desperate for offense, so I anticipate Hardaway to continue launching.

Andrew Nembhard over 16.5 points + assists (-110, DraftKings)

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Nembhard has been excellent in this series, minus a subpar 6-point, 5-assist Game 3. Still, Milwaukee feels like dead men walking after the Damian Lillard Achilles tear. Nembhard is coming off a 20-point, 2-assist effort and is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 assists across the four games. He's shooting a little over his head (53.3 FG%, 47.1 3P%), but he's still so involved in the offense, I think he can reach this mark if his efficiency regresses.

Ivica Zubac over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115, BetMGM)

LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Alex Barutha: The Nuggets can't seem to deal with Ivica Zubac, especially when he gets the ball in the middle of the paint. In Game 4, he had six assists to go along with his 19 points and 12 rebounds. On the series, he's averaging 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Ultimately, I think the Clippers can keep exploiting Denver's defense with Zubac.

Kris Dunn O2.5 REB (-160, DraftKings)

Clippers at Nuggets, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're eating a bit of value here with the number sitting at 2.5, but Dunn has gone over in all four games, including games with six, eight and six boards over the last three. His minutes have trailed off a bit over the last two games, but both were blowout scenarios – at least until the Clippers climbed back in late in Game 4. Assuming this is a more competitive game throughout, Dunn could return to seeing closer to 30 minutes.

Celtics vs. Magic, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Celtics will again be without Jrue Holiday, while Jaylen Brown is considered questionable. I expect Brown to play, but he could be a bit hampered, which pushes me toward White, who's gone over this number in all four games of the series while seeing close to 40 minutes per night.

Pacers -7.5 (-110, BetMGM)

Pacers vs. Bucks, 6:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: This is the last stand for Milwaukee, which will, of course, be without Damian Lillard after he suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4. It's possible the Bucks could mount a rally with their backs against the wall, but with the series shifting back to Indy, the Pacers will have a decided homecourt advantage. Even with Milwaukee hitting 15 threes, committing just seven turnovers and getting another big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks still lost by 26 points in Game 4. I like the Pacers to continue to ride the wave of momentum to a comfortable win and series victory.