Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 28

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 28, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 5 of Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+100, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Williams is shooting the lights out, but I'm a bit worried about offensive regression. So, I'm leaning on his defense. He's averaging 2.7 steals per 40 minutes in this series, and he's averaging 2.1 steals across his past eight games. The Timberwolves haven't yet proved they can take care of the ball on a consistent basis.

Alex Caruso O1.5 threes (+114)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Caruso is by no means a high-volume shooter, but he's gone over this number in six of the last nine games and is averaging 1.8 makes per game for the postseason. His looks tend to be clean, and the Thunder continue to generate high-quality looks for role players in this series.

Naz Reid over 14.5 PTS+REB (-130, FanDuel)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: After a quiet Game 1, Reid has surpassed this mark in three straight contests during the Western Conference Finals, averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in that stretch. Reid also scored at least 19 points in all four regular-season games against OKC, including three double-doubles.

