Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Thursday, February 6

Best NBA Bets Today

Portland Trail Blazers (+1.5) vs. Sacramento Kings

BetMGM, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think there are going to be some growing pains for Sacramento after trading De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine, especially defensively. They're on the second night of a back-to-back, giving up 130 points to the Orlando Magic last night. They're also 10-13-1 against the spread on the road and 3-6 ATS on back-to-backs this season. Meanwhile, somehow, the Blazers keep cooking. They're 9-1 straight up since Jan. 19, with the No. 10 offense and No. 1 defense in the NBA. Portland is also 16-11 ATS at home and 8-5 ATS with a rest advantage.

Kyrie Irving under 5.5 assists (-150) at Boston Celtics

FanDuel, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The absence of Luka Doncic has forced Irving into more of a scoring role than passing role. Across his past 10 outings, Irving is averaging just 4.6 assists. I think he'll stay low in that category again tonight. Boston is allowing the second-fewest assists per 48 minutes (23.0) across their past 10 matchups.

James Harden over 3.5 turnovers (-135) vs. Indiana Pacers

BetMGM, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden only has three total turnovers in the past two games, but he's averaging 3.9 turnovers across his past 15 games and has hit four or more turnovers in 37 of his 47 appearances. The Pacers have the fourth-best defense in the NBA since Dec. 13, and they've been great at forcing turnovers. Across the past 10 games, specifically, they're forcing 16.6 turnovers per 48 minutes -- the second most in the league.