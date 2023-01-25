This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference in 2022. Although the Boston Celtics are at the top of the overall conference standings by 4.5 games over the Philadelphia 76ers, it is a tight race for that No. 2 seed. Four teams are separated by two games.

The Cavs are one of those teams. They are also one of those teams loaded enough to make a run at Boston and represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals when it is all said and done. Now is the right time to take a look at the best Ohio sports betting promos being offered on Ohio sportsbooks to bet on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Odds To Win The Eastern Conference

The Cavaliers have the fifth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at BetMGM Ohio slated at +900. Ahead of them in descending order, you have the Celtics (+180), the Bucks (+275), the Nets (+400), and the Sixers (+800).

All of these teams are similar. They have dominant superstars who can take a game over, and with the exception of the Nets, all five of those teams have bigs that can monopolize the glass and play sound defense.

Getting the Cavs to win the East at +900 is a value you need to bet before this team heats up. When you are loaded with studs like Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen while also employing battled tested vets who've been there before like Kevin Love coming off the bench, the Cavs are an excellent bet to represent the East in the Finals.

Where Can I Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers Odds To Win The Eastern Conference?

All of the best Ohio sports betting apps will feature Cavaliers Eastern Conference betting odds. But when it comes to the best odds, you will find them at BetMGM Ohio (+900).

If you want to bet on Cavaliers NBA Eastern Conference odds, you can do so with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. This welcome offer will give new users a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 today.

Since NBA betting markets can shift at any time, it would be in your best interest to shop for the best price on these odds across all of the top Ohio sports betting apps.

For example, Cavs' odds to win the Eastern Conference Championship are set at +750 at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio. You would be taking a hit on your potential payout if you bet at this app over BetMGM Ohio.

However, since sportsbooks are competing with one another, there could be a time when Caesars Sportsbook Ohio will beat out BetMGM Ohio with better odds in this same market. Savvy bettors will keep an eye on this and strike while the iron is hot, which is when you can get the best price at your choice sportsbook.

Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Win The Eastern Conference?

The Cavaliers are young but have the player personnel to make a second-half run and emerge at the top of the Eastern Conference. Injuries will play a factor here. If Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell can stay on the court, they will be a difficult trio to beat especially considering the slew of role players this team employs.

The overall outlook for the Celtics will also come to play here. With both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum playing excessive minutes, they could wear down as the season grows older, opening up a chance for the Cavs to strike and make a run.

As long as the Cavaliers remain within a handful of games, then take care of business in the playoffs, they will have a legitimate shot to win the East.