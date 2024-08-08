Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Get a real advantage over the rest of your league with rankings and auction values customized for your unique league settings, based on projections from the experts that 80+ sports companies trust for quality fantasy information.
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Roto League 1.0

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Roto League 1.0

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Adam King 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 8, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

On Thursday, we hosted RotoWire's first official mock draft of the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. To keep it simple this early in the process, we only went 100 picks deep -- 10 teams of 10 players. The settings were 8-category roto, and it was hosted on Fantrax.

Hear Nick and Alex discuss the draft by clicking the link below, or find it in your preferred podcast feed. Draft talk begins at the 10:45 mark.

Ov Pick

Player

Team

Fantasy Team

1

Victor Wembanyama

SA

Karan

2

Nikola Jokic

DEN

Detskeller

3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC

nickwhalen2

4

Luka Doncic

DAL

Barutha

5

Jayson Tatum

BOS

titusd

6

Anthony Davis

LAL

podcast_pierre

7

Joel Embiid

PHI

papiroi

8

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL

SloanPiva

9

Tyrese Haliburton

IND

kingy

10

Donovan Mitchell

CLE

Nrubin

11

Kevin Durant

PHO

Nrubin

12

Domantas Sabonis

SAC

kingy

13

Anthony Edwards

MIN

SloanPiva

14

Stephen Curry

GS

papiroi

15

Kyrie Irving

DAL

podcast_pierre

16

Chet Holmgren

OKC

titusd

17

Scottie Barnes

TOR

Barutha

18

Trae Young

ATL

nickwhalen2

19

Kawhi Leonard

LAC

Detskeller

20

Damian Lillard

MIL

Karan

21

LaMelo Ball

CHA

Karan

22

James Harden

LAC

Detskeller

23

LeBron James

LAL

nickwhalen2

24

Alperen Sengun

HOU

Barutha

25

Devin Booker

PHO

titusd

26

Tyrese Maxey

PHI

podcast_pierre

27

Lauri Markkanen

UTA

papiroi

28

Jalen Brunson

NY

SloanPiva

29

Jaren Jackson

MEM

kingy

30

Jalen Johnson

ATL

Nrubin

31

De'Aaron Fox

SAC

Nrubin

32

Dejounte Murray

NO

kingy

33

Paul George

PHI

SloanPiva

34

Karl-Anthony Towns

MIN

papiroi

35

Derrick White

BOS

podcast_pierre

36

Bam Adebayo

MIA

titusd

37

Paolo Banchero

ORL

Barutha

38

Evan Mobley

CLE

nickwhalen2

39

Fred VanVleet

HOU

Detskeller

40

Cade Cunningham

DET

Karan

41

Jimmy Butler

MIA

Karan

42

Jalen Williams

OKC

Detskeller

43

Desmond Bane

MEM

nickwhalen2

44

Pascal Siakam

IND

Barutha

45

Ja Morant

MEM

titusd

46

Myles Turner

IND

podcast_pierre

47

Franz Wagner

ORL

papiroi

48

Jamal Murray

DEN

SloanPiva

49

Darius Garland

CLE

kingy

50

Zion Williamson

NO

Nrubin

51

Jalen Duren

DET

Nrubin

52

Nicolas Claxton

BKN

kingy

53

Jaylen Brown

BOS

SloanPiva

54

Jarrett Allen

CLE

papiroi

55

Tobias Harris

DET

podcast_pierre

56

Immanuel Quickley

TOR

titusd

57

Mikal Bridges

NY

Barutha

58

Miles Bridges

CHA

nickwhalen2

59

Rudy Gobert

MIN

Detskeller

60

Deandre Ayton

POR

Karan

61

Kristaps Porzingis

BOS

Karan

62

CJ McCollum

NO

Detskeller

63

Devin Vassell

SA

nickwhalen2

64

Tyler Herro

MIA

Barutha

65

Jabari Smith

HOU

titusd

66

Brook Lopez

MIL

podcast_pierre

67

Jrue Holiday

BOS

papiroi

68

Coby White

CHI

SloanPiva

69

Trey Murphy

NO

kingy

70

Mark Williams

CHA

Nrubin

71

Josh Giddey

CHI

Nrubin

72

Anfernee Simons

POR

kingy

73

DeMar DeRozan

SAC

SloanPiva

74

Nikola Vucevic

CHI

papiroi

75

Alex Caruso

OKC

podcast_pierre

76

Cameron Thomas

BKN

titusd

77

Jonathan Kuminga

GS

Barutha

78

Julius Randle

NY

nickwhalen2

79

Michael Porter

DEN

Detskeller

80

Zach LaVine

CHI

Karan

81

Brandon Ingram

NO

Karan

82

D'Angelo Russell

LAL

Detskeller

83

Daniel Gafford

DAL

nickwhalen2

84

Brandon Miller

CHA

Barutha

85

OG Anunoby

NY

titusd

86

Mike Conley

MIN

podcast_pierre

87

Terry Rozier

MIA

papiroi

88

Austin Reaves

LAL

SloanPiva

89

Isaiah Hartenstein

OKC

kingy

90

Herbert Jones

NO

Nrubin

91

Onyeka Okongwu

ATL

Nrubin

92

Chris Paul

SA

kingy

93

Kyle Kuzma

WAS

SloanPiva

94

Cameron Johnson

BKN

papiroi

95

Jalen Green

HOU

podcast_pierre

96

Bradley Beal

PHO

titusd

97

Khris Middleton

MIL

Barutha

98

Bogdan Bogdanovic

ATL

nickwhalen2

99

Tyus Jones

PHO

Detskeller

100

Jordan Poole

WAS

Karan

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Adam King
Adam King
Adam is a Remote NBA Writer for Rotowire, the Lead Analyst for Fantasy Basketball International, and the host of the Balls Deep Fantasy Basketball Podcast. Adam resides in Queanbeyan, Australia. He likes piña coladas and gettin' caught in the rain. He continues to strive for the Flint, Michigan Mega Bowl. Let's get tropical.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Summer League 2024 Recap: Analysis of Every Lottery Pick
NBA Summer League 2024 Recap: Analysis of Every Lottery Pick
Nick on VSiN: NBA Win Totals for 2024-25
Nick on VSiN: NBA Win Totals for 2024-25
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every Deal
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every Deal
2024 NBA Draft Recap: Big Trades, Fantasy Expectations, Bronny James
2024 NBA Draft Recap: Big Trades, Fantasy Expectations, Bronny James
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick