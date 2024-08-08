Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Roto League 1.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

On Thursday, we hosted RotoWire's first official mock draft of the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. To keep it simple this early in the process, we only went 100 picks deep -- 10 teams of 10 players. The settings were 8-category roto, and it was hosted on Fantrax.

Hear Nick and Alex discuss the draft by clicking the link below, or find it in your preferred podcast feed. Draft talk begins at the 10:45 mark.