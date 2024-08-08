Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Roto League 1.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
On Thursday, we hosted RotoWire's first official mock draft of the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. To keep it simple this early in the process, we only went 100 picks deep -- 10 teams of 10 players. The settings were 8-category roto, and it was hosted on Fantrax.
Hear Nick and Alex discuss the draft by clicking the link below, or find it in your preferred podcast feed. Draft talk begins at the 10:45 mark.
Ov Pick
Player
Team
Fantasy Team
1
Victor Wembanyama
SA
Karan
2
Nikola Jokic
DEN
Detskeller
3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
nickwhalen2
4
Luka Doncic
DAL
Barutha
5
Jayson Tatum
BOS
titusd
6
Anthony Davis
LAL
podcast_pierre
7
Joel Embiid
PHI
papiroi
8
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
SloanPiva
9
Tyrese Haliburton
IND
kingy
10
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
Nrubin
11
Kevin Durant
PHO
Nrubin
12
Domantas Sabonis
SAC
kingy
13
Anthony Edwards
MIN
SloanPiva
14
Stephen Curry
GS
papiroi
15
Kyrie Irving
DAL
podcast_pierre
16
Chet Holmgren
OKC
titusd
17
Scottie Barnes
TOR
Barutha
18
Trae Young
ATL
nickwhalen2
19
Kawhi Leonard
LAC
Detskeller
20
Damian Lillard
MIL
Karan
21
LaMelo Ball
CHA
Karan
22
James Harden
LAC
Detskeller
23
LeBron James
LAL
nickwhalen2
24
Alperen Sengun
HOU
Barutha
25
Devin Booker
PHO
titusd
26
Tyrese Maxey
PHI
podcast_pierre
27
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
papiroi
28
Jalen Brunson
NY
SloanPiva
29
Jaren Jackson
MEM
kingy
30
Jalen Johnson
ATL
Nrubin
31
De'Aaron Fox
SAC
Nrubin
32
Dejounte Murray
NO
kingy
33
Paul George
PHI
SloanPiva
34
Karl-Anthony Towns
MIN
papiroi
35
Derrick White
BOS
podcast_pierre
36
Bam Adebayo
MIA
titusd
37
Paolo Banchero
ORL
Barutha
38
Evan Mobley
CLE
nickwhalen2
39
Fred VanVleet
HOU
Detskeller
40
Cade Cunningham
DET
Karan
41
Jimmy Butler
MIA
Karan
42
Jalen Williams
OKC
Detskeller
43
Desmond Bane
MEM
nickwhalen2
44
Pascal Siakam
IND
Barutha
45
Ja Morant
MEM
titusd
46
Myles Turner
IND
podcast_pierre
47
Franz Wagner
ORL
papiroi
48
Jamal Murray
DEN
SloanPiva
49
Darius Garland
CLE
kingy
50
Zion Williamson
NO
Nrubin
51
Jalen Duren
DET
Nrubin
52
Nicolas Claxton
BKN
kingy
53
Jaylen Brown
BOS
SloanPiva
54
Jarrett Allen
CLE
papiroi
55
Tobias Harris
DET
podcast_pierre
56
Immanuel Quickley
TOR
titusd
57
Mikal Bridges
NY
Barutha
58
Miles Bridges
CHA
nickwhalen2
59
Rudy Gobert
MIN
Detskeller
60
Deandre Ayton
POR
Karan
61
Kristaps Porzingis
BOS
Karan
62
CJ McCollum
NO
Detskeller
63
Devin Vassell
SA
nickwhalen2
64
Tyler Herro
MIA
Barutha
65
Jabari Smith
HOU
titusd
66
Brook Lopez
MIL
podcast_pierre
67
Jrue Holiday
BOS
papiroi
68
Coby White
CHI
SloanPiva
69
Trey Murphy
NO
kingy
70
Mark Williams
CHA
Nrubin
71
Josh Giddey
CHI
Nrubin
72
Anfernee Simons
POR
kingy
73
DeMar DeRozan
SAC
SloanPiva
74
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
papiroi
75
Alex Caruso
OKC
podcast_pierre
76
Cameron Thomas
BKN
titusd
77
Jonathan Kuminga
GS
Barutha
78
Julius Randle
NY
nickwhalen2
79
Michael Porter
DEN
Detskeller
80
Zach LaVine
CHI
Karan
81
Brandon Ingram
NO
Karan
82
D'Angelo Russell
LAL
Detskeller
83
Daniel Gafford
DAL
nickwhalen2
84
Brandon Miller
CHA
Barutha
85
OG Anunoby
NY
titusd
86
Mike Conley
MIN
podcast_pierre
87
Terry Rozier
MIA
papiroi
88
Austin Reaves
LAL
SloanPiva
89
Isaiah Hartenstein
OKC
kingy
90
Herbert Jones
NO
Nrubin
91
Onyeka Okongwu
ATL
Nrubin
92
Chris Paul
SA
kingy
93
Kyle Kuzma
WAS
SloanPiva
94
Cameron Johnson
BKN
papiroi
95
Jalen Green
HOU
podcast_pierre
96
Bradley Beal
PHO
titusd
97
Khris Middleton
MIL
Barutha
98
Bogdan Bogdanovic
ATL
nickwhalen2
99
Tyus Jones
PHO
Detskeller
100
Jordan Poole
WAS
Karan