Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Mark Williams Rising

Despite a missed game due to a wrist injury, Gilgeous-Alexander still shot to the top of the fantasy ranks this week with the help of the 32- and 40-point performances that immediately preceded his absence. SGA then enjoyed a triumphant return Sunday at the expense of the Nets, generating a 27-point, 10-assist double-double that also included four steals. The 2018 first-round pick shot a jaw-dropping 67.3% over the three-game sample as well, and he handed out at least eight dimes while leading OKC to an undefeated mark in the three games he suited up for.

An eventful NBA week saw one big man exponentially outpace his season-long production with a pair of standout performances, as well as a talented point guard take a big leap after being out of the top five altogether a week ago. We also have several other familiar names rounding out the top fantasy performers, so let's dive in to a breakdown of what led to each of their stellar stretches.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum):

#1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 57.4 FP/G Season Rank: 4 (53.9 FP/G)

#2. Mark Williams, Hornets

Last Week: 57.0 FP/G Season Rank: 73 (32.7 FP/G)

Williams is the name that jumps off the page this week, even though the big man was already enjoying a solid season prior to his recent breakout. The big man offered a glimpse of what was to come when he turned in a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double a week ago Sunday, but he started the week in even better fashion by going off for a career-high 31 points, and adding 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, against the Jazz on Wednesday. Williams posted a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double as an encore versus the Bulls on Friday, serving as one of the key figures in Charlotte's 2-0 week.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Last Week: 56.8 FP/G Season Rank: 2 (57.8 FP/G)

Antetokounmpo's Bucks have now won seven of the last eight games, and the ultra-talented big man played an integral role in Milwaukee's 4-0 run over the last seven days. Giannis generated three double-doubles and his fifth triple-double of the campaign, and he also topped 30 points in three instances. The Greek Freak certainly has lofty standards, but his averages of 32.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists during the week stand out by any measure.

#4. Trae Young, Hawks

Last Week: 56.7 FP/G Season Rank: 13 (45.4 FP/G)

Young continues to deal with lingering Achilles tendinitis, and he did miss a game this past week with a rib contusion. However, the 2018 first-round pick shined in the two games he did play, which included a season-best 43-point tally against the Suns on Tuesday. He followed that remarkable effort with a 28-point, 11-assist double-double that also included a pair of blocks and steals apiece in a noteworthy overtime victory against the Celtics on Saturday. Jalen Johnson has returned from his shoulder injury, but Young, unsurprisingly, continues to be the linchpin of Atlanta's attack on the majority of nights.

#5. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 56.3 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (65.0 FP/G)

What could be considered a "down" week for Jokic might qualify as a career-best stretch for many players. Despite the fact he tumbled from last week's top spot to No. 5 this week, Jokic still churned out another trio of triple-doubles while helping lead Denver to a 3-0 mark. The Joker's offensive production (18.0 PPG) was relatively unremarkable by his standards, but he complemented it with 13.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across just 29.9 minutes per game.

This Week's Preview:

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (53.9 FP/G) - UTA, DAL, @POR

LaMelo Ball, Hornets (48.4 FP/G) - DAL, @MEM, POR, NOP

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks (49.8 FP/G) - ATL, @BKN, SAC

Trae Young, Hawks (45.4 FP/G) - @NYK, DET, TOR, TOR

Kevin Durant, Suns (44.7 FP/G) - @CLE, @BKN, WAS