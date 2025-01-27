Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Activate Jaden McDaniels and Vit Krejci

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

We're set for a big Week 15 that features plenty of four-game teams and three nights with at least nine games. Injuries are playing a big role in our suggestions this week, as several players are seeing expanded opportunity as a result.

We're set for a big Week 15 that features plenty of four-game teams and three nights with at least nine games. Injuries are playing a big role in our suggestions this week, as several players are seeing expanded opportunity as a result.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder

Without further ado, let's examine some tougher start/sit decisions for Week 15:

Guards

Start: Kelly Oubre, 76ers

43% start rate

Oubre is coming off another solid week. He continued helping make up for Joel Embiid's absence, posting back-to-back 22-point, three-assist efforts that included 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively. Oubre also tallied three steals in the first of those two standout performances. He'll start the new week with Embiid still on the shelf and Paul George potentially joining him due to a finger injury. Oubre is averaging a well-rounded 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals over 11 January games overall. He's a highly viable option who also has forward eligibility as the Sixers embark on a four-game week.

Start: Keyonte George, Jazz

33% start rate

George has taken another clear step forward in his second season. He just wrapped up a four-game stretch with averages of 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while working with the first unit. George was back on the bench Saturday against the Grizzlies but still saw 33 minutes and supplied a solid eight points, seven assists and three rebounds. Although his shooting inefficiency is a legitimate concern, George is capable of largely making up for it by checking off nearly every other box on the stat sheet. The point guard should continue to enjoy a solid swath of playing time, irrespective of which unit he's on.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ty Jerome, Cavaliers (12% roster rate)

Sit: Jrue Holiday, Celtics

63% start rate

It's rare to designate a player on a four-game week as a Sit candidate, but such is the case for Holiday this week. Holiday naturally takes a back seat in terms of usage on the Celtics's star-studded starting five. It's entirely possible to get better production from mid-tier three-game options. Even a star like Tyrese Haliburton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that's playing only two games this week could outpace him. He'll enter Week 15 averaging only 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across his last eight games.

Forwards

Start: Vít Krejčí, Hawks

12% roster rate

Krejčí has enjoyed extended opportunity this season, primarily because of injuries to Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson. While the former is potentially set to return Monday from an adductor injury, Johnson is now without a return timetable due to his lingering shoulder issues. Consequently, Krejci, who already enters the week averaging 12.0 points (on 51.2% shooting, including 50% from 3-point range), 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals during a 10-game starting stint, is likely to remain on the first unit for the Hawks' four-game week irrespective of Risacher's availability. Additionally, Trae Young has been ruled out for Monday's contest due to a hamstring injury, which should open up even more opportunity.

Start: Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves

25% start rate

McDaniels is in the midst of a career-best season on the defensive end, with 1.4 steals per contest. He's been red-hot offensively of late as well. The veteran wing is averaging 14.6 points on 56.3% shooting over his last eight games. That's a span where he's scored in double digits in all but one game and has compiled 21- and 27-point tallies – the latter a career high. Despite sharing the floor with Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, he's also put up double-digit shot attempts in four of his last eight games. McDaniels is also averaging a career-high 5.1 rebounds per contest.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kyle Kuzma, Wizards (50% start rate)

Sit: Jalen Johnson, Hawks

59% start rate

As mentioned earlier, Johnson is now without a timetable for return due to his troublesome shoulder. With the star forward due for a series of tests in coming days, it seems all but certain he'll miss a chunk or the entirety of Atlanta's four-game week. Given the risk involved, benching Johnson this week should be a straightforward decision.

CENTERS

Start: Nick Richards, Suns

26% start rate

Richards has quickly taken to his new Phoenix digs. The big man has escaped his bench role behind Mark Williams in Charlotte to move into the starting five with the Suns. He's quickly taken advantage of the opportunity, averaging 13.3 points and 12.3 rebounds over 26.8 minutes per game in his first four games (three starts). Richards will head into the new week fresh off a career-high 19 rebounds, which he paired with 20 points, in a win over the Wizards on Saturday. Richards should only get more comfortable with his new teammates the more he plays. In addition to his contributions on offense and the boards, Richards is averaging a career-best 1.2 blocks.

Start: Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks

51% start rate

Okongwu will retain his spot in this space for another week despite crossing over the 50% start-rate threshold. The fifth-year pro continued to thrive in Week 14. Okongwu closed out the week with back-to-back 19-point efforts that also featured multiple steals. The surging big also recorded double-digit rebounds on two occasions. Zooming out to the last seven games, Okongwu is averaging 16.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across 28.7 minutes per contest. He's shot 63.2%, including 44.4% from distance, in that span. The 2020 sixth overall pick appears to have convincingly overtaken Clint Capela for the starting job.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alexandre Sarr, Wizards (41% start rate)

Sit: Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers

66% start rate

Ayton will enter Week 15 having missed three straight games due to a knee sprain. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll suit up Tuesday against the Bucks. Ayton turned in an especially impressive 22-point, 15-rebound double-double in the game before his absence began. However, given there's a risk he only plays two games or fewer on Portland's three-game schedule, it may be worth looking elsewhere.