Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, April 3

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on April 3, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Rudy Gobert over 3.5 first-quarter rebounds (-165) vs. Raptors

DraftKings, 4:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Despite being down Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley tonight, the Timberwolves are 16-point favorites over the Raptors, who are on a 14-game losing streak. That makes me wary to bet on Gobert across the whole game for fear of a blowout. I'm dodging that by leaning on first-quarter rebounds for the center. Over the past 10 games, the Raptors are allowing the most rebounds to opponents, and specifically the most to centers over the past 30 days.

Max Strus over 1.5 steals (+180) at Suns

DraftKings. 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Strus isn't an elite defender by any means, but he's been great since returning from his injury, averaging 1.8 swipes across the past four games. And while he's averaging only 0.9 steals on the campaign, this is a good spot for him to reach above his average. Phoenix is allowing the most steals to opponents over the past 10 games, and specifically the most to small forwards over the past 30 days.

Cam Thomas under 2.5 threes (-158) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Since the start of March, Thomas is making 2.4 threes on 38%. Despite the Pacers being a subpar defense and playing at a fast pace, they are allowing the fewest opponent three-point makes over the past 10 games, including the third-fewest to point guards and fifth-fewest to shooting guards across the past 30 days.

