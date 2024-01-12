NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Friday, January 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Bruce Brown over 13.5 points at Hawks (-110)

DraftKings, 2:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, Brown will need to continue stepping up. During Indiana's previous game, Brown popped for 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes. While the peripheral stats are intriguing, I'm going to just lean on his points. With Haliburton off the court this season, Brown takes 3.9 more field goals and 1.8 more free throws per 36 minutes, getting him up to 18.8 points per 36. I don't think he'll see that kind of workload, but the matchup indicates high potential for Brown's scoring as well. Atlanta allows the third-most points in transition, while 24.6% of Brown's usage occurs while on the run. The blistering 252.0 over/under only helps Brown's case.

Trae Young over 28.5 points (-120) vs. Pacers

BetMGM, 2:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I played Young's points prop over the last time these teams faced off, and Young burned me with 13 points in a gargantuan blowout loss. I expect things to be more normal this time around, and I'm willing to bet on a bounceback after his two most recent games were a 31-point outing against the Magic and a 28-point game against the 76ers. Indiana allows the second-most points to pick-and-roll ballhandlers, while Young's 12.8 PPG in the pick-and-roll rank highest in the NBA. The first time these teams matched up, Young had 38 points on 17 shots.

Jamal Murray under 23.5 points (-125) vs. Pelicans

BetMGM, 2:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray is playing well recently, averaging 23.0 PPG from Christmas onward. But his numbers do fluctuate, and this might be a bad spot for him. Murray scores 7.1 PPG in the pick-and-roll as a ballhandler, while the Pelicans allow the fewest points to opponents in those actions.

Stephen Curry under 27.5 points (-115) at Bulls

DraftKings, 3:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm doing it again. I'm taking the under on Steph Curry's points. This was something I never did in the past, but I'm having more and more confidence as this season chugs along. It's just too easy for opposing teams to focus on him right know, knowing that if they cut Curry off, no one else on Golden State will burn them. Curry is averaging only 22.4 PPG over his past 12, and he has just 24 combined points over the past pair of games. Not only that, he gets 7.6 PPG as a pick-and-roll handler, and the Bulls allow the second-fewest points to players in those actions -- the Alex Caruso treatment. I don't mind parlaying this with a Warriors loss for some added value.