NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday's Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

Best Bets

Jaylen Brown over 3.5 assists (-124) vs. Heat

FanDuel, 2:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: In a number that I triple-checked, Brown had 13 potential assists in Game 1, resulting in five actualized assists. His potential dimes probably won't be quite that high in Game 2, but the Heat were trying to force him to be a playmaker rather than Tatum. Miami is a wild card when it comes to adjustments, but this prop is just too low for me to ignore following what we saw on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler over 1.5 steals (-140) at Boston

DraftKings, 2:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Butler had seven deflections and six steals in Game 1, while he's averaging 3.4 deflections for 2.1 steals in the postseason. This feels like a relatively low bar to clear for such an active defensive player, especially given his impact on Wednesday.

Caleb Martin over 1.5 threes (+130) at Boston

PointsBet, 2:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Martin had five wide open threes in Game 1, and he's averaging 1.7 makes in the playoffs. With that in mind, getting significant plus money on him to hit a pair of triples seems like good value. Plus, "stop Caleb Martin" is pretty far down the list of Boston's concerns.