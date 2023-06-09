NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Game 4 of NBA Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jamal Murray to lead game in assists (+260)

DraftKings, 11:32 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray's 30 total assists in leading the series -- above Nikola Jokic (28) and Jimmy Butler (20). The point guard is also leading the series in potential assists (54) compared to Jokic's 31 and Butler's 36. So, getting Murray to lead Game 4 in dimes at over 2-to-1, given what we've seen so far, feels like good value.

First field goal of game: 3-pointer from Michael Porter Jr. (+1800)

DraftKings, 11:35 AM CT

Alex Barutha: I like betting guys to score the first field goal of a game when they've been struggling, because I think the coach wants to give the player some confidence. MPJ's struggles have been on both ends of the floor, and while it hasn't mattered for the Nuggets so far, trying to get him going is still important.

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00AM CT

Nick Whalen: There are a few ways to attack Murray's props tonight, and I also like his O7.5 assists and O2.5 made threes. But this combined bet with Jokic is my favorite. Murray has exactly 10 assists in all three Finals games thus far, while Jokic has posted 14, 4 and 10. The Nuggets only hit five three-pointers in Game 3 – I expect that number to rise significantly in Game 4, resulting in more assists chances for both Murray and Jokic, who are averaging 32 potential assists per game combined in the Finals.