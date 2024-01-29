NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Dillon Brooks over 0.5 steals (-158) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooks isn't a steal magnet, but he's averaging 1.1 steals over the past seven games and has a strong defensive reputation. The Lakers have the highest TOV% in January and are allowing the most steals to small forwards over the past 30 days. Everything is setting up for Brooks to have one of his more active defensive outings.

Victor Wembanyama over 11.5 rebounds (-124) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 5:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wembanyama's playing time and production is trending back up. In January, he's averaging 9.7 boards, and that's up to 11.3 over the past three games. Furthermore, the Wizards are allowing the most rebounds to centers over the past 30 days. I won't be surprised if he grabs 15+ boards.

Chet Holmgren under 7.5 rebounds (-130) vs. Timberwolves

PointsBet, 5:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Timberwolves, with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt, have been doing a great job on the glass. They're allowing the third-fewest boards to opposing centers over the past 30 days. In three prior matchups against the Wolves, Holmgren has averaged just 5.7 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds (-130) at Grizzlies

PointsBet, 5:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis remains a dominant rebounder, evidenced by his 13.5 boards per game in January. Meanwhile, Memphis is allowing the third-most rebounds to centers over the past 30 days due to a lack of reliable bigs and poor offense.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 turnovers (-165) at Magic

BetMGM, 5:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Kyrie Irving out, even more offense has to run through Doncic. But that comes with turnovers. He has at least three turnovers in 12 straight games, averaging 3.8 TOV during this stretch. Orlando is forcing the most turnovers across the past month.

Deandre Ayton over 10.5 rebounds (-115) vs. 76ers

FanDuel, 5:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Ayton has come back strong with 13.7 rebounds per game across his past three. It's a good spot against the Joel Embiid-less 76ers. Philly has allowed the most rebounds to centers across the past 30 days and don't have a reliable big man in reserve to keep Ayton off the glass.