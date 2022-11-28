NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, Nov. 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 threes (-160)

DraftKings, 3:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a bet on Porzingis thriving against Minnesota's defensive scheme. The Wolves play a ton of drop coverage with Rudy Gobert, and I expect Porzingis to be open for plenty of triples as a result.

Boston Celtics -10.5 vs. Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I know Jaylen Brown is questionable for this game, but even if he doesn't play this is a decent number for a Celtics team that's 12-8 ATS on the year, including 7-3 ATS at home. Charlotte has won two consecutive games straight up, but this is still the worst offense in the league when LaMelo Ball is absent.