NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday's Western Conference Finals Game 4

Alex Barutha 
May 22, 2023

Best Bets

Parlay: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic each 8+ assists (-110)

DraftKings, 2:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: In this series, Jokic is averaging 11.3 assists on 19.7 potential dimes, while LeBron is averaging 10.3 assists on 18.0 potential dimes. Neither player has gone below eight assists in a game in this series, so I like that trend to continue at the customary -110.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 threes (-130) at Lakers

BetMGM, 3:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Of KCP's 6.7 attempts per game from distance, almost half (3.0) have been considered "wide open". Coincidentally, he's making 3.0 threes per game, and it's surprising to me his prop isn't at 2.5 makes, or more heavily juiced on 1.5. He's taken at least five triples in each game. I'm also intrigued by Caldwell-Pope's first to 10 points (+3500) prop considering his ability to light it up from three.

Austin Reaves over 2.5 threes (+100) vs. Nuggets

BetMGM, 3:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Since Game 4 in the Warriors series, Reaves is averaging 3.8 threes on 6.7 attempts per game. In this series, he's made 13 triples on 23 attempts -- 14 of which have been considered "wide open". It's hard not to like him keeping things rolling at even money.

LeBron James O17.5 REB+AST vs. Nuggets (-125)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: While it hasn't been nearly enough in this series, LeBron is close to averaging a triple-double through three games (23.7PPG, 10.3APG, 9.3 RPG) and he's up to 9.9 rebounds per game for the entire postseason. The boards have given him a high counting-stats floor night-to-night, and that shouldn't change Monday with the Lakers' backs officially up against the wall. It should be another high-minute night for LeBron, who I also like at +410 to notch his first triple-double of the postseason. He's fallen one rebound and/or one assist short three times in his last four games.

