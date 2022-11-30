NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Anthony Edwards over 25.5 points (-106) at Memphis

FanDuel, 4:21 PM CT

Karl-Anthony Towns is out, which will put much more playmaking burden on Anthony Edwards. With Towns off the floor this season, Edwards sees a 6.9% usage bump and averages 28.8 points on 20.0 shots per 36 minutes. The Grizzlies' defense isn't great this season, so I think he'll seize the moment.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code - $1,000 In No Sweat First Bet Bonuses

Portland Trail Blazers +5.5 at LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Blazers are still without Damian Lillard and are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so I understand why they're dogs in LA, but 5.5 is too high. The Lakers picked up a bit of steam earlier in the month, but they're five-wins-in-six-games came against the Spurs (3x!), Pistons and Nets. At full strength on Monday, the Lakers couldn't hang out to beat the Pacers at home. Portland is vulnerable without Lillard, but this is still a team that's 13-8 ATS on the year, including an NBA-best 9-3 ATS on the road. As underdogs, the Blazers are 11-4 ATS, while the Lakers are 2-3 ATS as home favorites.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Grab $200 In Bonus Bets

OVER on Bol Bol scoring 13.5 points (-118)

FanDuel, 2:42 PM ET

Ken Crites: Bol Bol is on fire. I somehow completely missed the boat on picking up Bol Bol in all my season-long fantasy leagues. Shame on me. As the inevitable Magic injuries pile up, Bol Bol just keeps humming along. He's coming off a 24 point heater versus Brooklyn. Tonight he faces an Atlanta squad tied for 15th in points per game allowed. The majestic arc of Bol Bol's glorious three point attempts force me to wager on him this evening.

Sports bettors in Maryland who register now using FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland promo code will receive $200 in free bets when placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more.

Under 229.5 points OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook 2:15 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: On paper, this should be a high-scoring matchup, as the Spurs rank 30th and the Thunder rank 28th in points allowed at 121.0 and 117.7 per game, respectively. However, there are key injuries at play in this game that I think will make scoring difficult. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's offense, and without him playing, I have a hard time seeing the Thunder putting up more than 110 points. The Spurs also have their third, sixth and eighth leading scorers out in Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan. Without these offensive cogs, it would take a surprising effort from unlikely names to eclipse 230 total points.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code $1,500 Bonus With ROTOPICS