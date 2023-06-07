NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday's Game 3 of NBA Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jamal Murray over 6.5 assists (-135)

BetMGM, 1:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray has totaled 20 assists on 38 potential assists through Games 1 and 2. Maybe he slows down a bit, but this prop is just far too low given what we've seen so far. He's registered at least five assists in six straight games, so he was already really involved as a passer before this series.

Max Strus over 2.5 threes (+140) and/or Strus to lead the game in made threes (+330)

DraftKings, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Last night, Strus to lead the game in threes was +550, so we're late to the party. Still, I think it's fair value for the man who's taken the most uncontested threes in this series (17). After going 0-for-9 in Game 1, Strus went 4-for-10 in Game 2. He's taken at least five threes in 14 of the past 15 games and has reached double-digit attempts four times during this span.

Kevin Love O11.5 PTS+REB+AST vs. Nuggets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Love's role for the Heat has varied from series to series, and even game to game, but he was back in the starting lineup for Game 2 and came through with six points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes. That level of workload may not be bankable, but if Love can sit somewhere in the 17-to-20-minute range, he should have a great chance to go over on this number. Love has reached 12.0 PRA in 10 of his 15 playoff starts, including seven in a row during Rounds 1 and 2. I also like Love O1.5 made threes at a juicy +165.

Other leans: Jamal Murray O6.5 assists (-140); Nikola Jokic O28.5pts; U214.5 total; Nuggets -2.5