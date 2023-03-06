NBA Betting
NBA Bets: Suns the favorite in the West? Can the Knicks win the East? (Video)

NBA Bets: Suns the favorite in the West? Can the Knicks win the East? (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
March 6, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN Primetime, with hosts Dave Ross and Shaun King, to discuss the new look Phoenix Suns, the mess in Brooklyn, Kevin Durant's legacy and more. They also debate Monday's slate of NBA games, with a few bets that Nick prefers. Plus, what sort of chance do the New York Knicks have to win the Eastern Conference?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
