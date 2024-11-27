NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Wednesday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Dennis Schroder over 5.5 assists (-120) at Suns

BetRivers, 3:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Most notably, the Nets are down Cam Thomas for this game -- and about the next month. That's a huge source of usage gone. I think it will force the ball into Schroder's hands more, at least as a playmaker. With Thomas, Noah Clowney and Claxton off the court, Schroder averages 10.8 assists per 36 minutes.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 10.5 rebounds (+105) at Golden State

BetMGM, 3:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Hartenstein has grabbed 24 rebounds in his first 61 minutes as a member of the Thunder. Things line up well for him to have another monster night on the glass. Over the past 10 games, the Warriors are allowing the third-most opponent rebounds per 48 minutes (46.7). They'll also be without Steph Curry, so I expect more missed shots than usual.

Houston Rockets -5.0 at Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings, 3:42 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Houston is on the second night of a road back-to-back here, squeaking out an overtime win over the Timberwolves last night. Of course, that gives me some concern regarding fatigue, but the talent differential is still immense. The Rockets have a case for the second-best team in the West, while the 76ers have a case for second-worst team in the East. Notably, Paul George and Joel Embiid will not play tonight.

Cavaliers -9.5 vs. Hawks

Nick Whalen: This is a big number for Cleveland at home, but the Hawks may be without Trae Young. Even if Young plays, this is a significant mismatch, particularly on the defensive end. The Cavs' last four wins have all come by double-digits, and they're an NBA best 14-4 ATS on the year. The Hawks, meanwhile, are just 6-12 ATS and are failing to cover by 4.6 points per game.