NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Thursday

Best NBA Bets Today

Lauri Markkanen over 23.5 points (-118) at Portland

FanDuel, 3:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah will be down Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins for this game. While Markkanen is having a down year, this is a great opportunity for him to increase his volume of shots against a bad team. Notably, the Blazers are allowing the most opponent points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (122.2). Markkanen is averaging 20.3 FGA and 4.4 FTA per 36 minutes with the aforementioned trio off the floor.

Tyrese Haliburton under 26.5 points + assists vs. Thunder

BetMGM, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Myles Turner is questionable for this game, but I don't think that matters much for Haliburton here. While Haliburton has broken out of his slump -- averaging 19.2 points and 10.6 assists over his past five games -- this is a difficult matchup. OKC is allowing the second-fewest points per 48 minutes (102) over the past 10 games, and the third-fewest assists (22.7). As the driver of Indiana's offense, that could be bad news for Haliburton.

Scottie Barnes over 3.5 turnovers at Memphis (+120)

BetMGM, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barnes can be a bit turnover prone, averaging exactly 3.5 giveaways this season. This is a tough spot, with Memphis forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (18.8). I like getting plus money on him to go over his average here.