NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 18

Slate Overview

ATL at BOS: Celtics lead the series 1-0 after Game 1 win at home.

NYK at CLE: Knicks lead the series 1-0 after Game 1 win in Cleveland.

LAC at PHX: Clippers lead the series 1-0 after Game 1 win in Phoenix.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Josh Hart (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Paul George (knee): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,900) at Cavaliers

Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 27 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, in 30 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 25.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over four regular-season meetings with the Cavs and is likely to keep the momentum going, as he averaged 26.9 points across his 10 appearances leading into the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,200) vs. Knicks

Mitchell poured in a game-high 38 points and totaled 66.3 DK points, as he added five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block, in 44 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 31.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through four encounters with the Knicks during the regular season, and he must bring another top-notch effort to avoid an 0-2 hole heading back to New York.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Hawks

Brown was dominant in Game 1, with 29 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal, for a total of 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to thrive once again, as the Hawks gave up the league's most points per game to small forwards and also allowed opponents to shoot an average of 48.6 percent from the field this season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Hawks

Tatum amassed 25 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, for a total of 43.8 DK points in Game 1. He averaged 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in two games against the Hawks this season, and he should continue to shine as they gave up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards during the regular season.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,600) at Cavaliers

Randle totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals, in 34 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists through three games against the Cavs this season and should continue to stand out, as they gave up the league's highest three-point percentage to opposing power forwards during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,400) at Suns

Leonard scored a game-high 38 points to go with five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, for a total of 55.8 DK points in Game 1. He must continue to lead the way on both ends of the floor in the absence of Paul George (knee), and he should be able to boost his numbers at the foul line against the Suns, who gave up the league's third-most free throws per game this season.

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($3,800) at Suns

Mann stepped up to deliver 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, 24 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He should continue to flourish after averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists through four regular-season encounters with the Suns, who also gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing bench players.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,400) at Suns

Gordon is up for another start in place of Paul George (knee), after he tallied 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Game 1. Gordon remains a legitimate offensive threat, as he averaged 12.4 points, while shooting 37.1 percent from downtown during the season.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,700) at Cavaliers

Grimes maintains a starting role and came up with five points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes of playing time in Game 1. He closed the season on a hot streak, averaging 22.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five games and should find an opportunity to get his shot on track against the Cavs, who allowed opponents to hit the league's eighth-highest percentage from deep in the regular season.

John Collins, Hawks ($4,600) at Celtics

Collins totaled 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks, in 29 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in two games against Celtics this season, and he can look to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Celtics gave up the league's ninth-most free throws to opposing power forwards.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Williams generated 28 DK points, with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, in 22 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He should continue to prosper against the Hawks' frontcourt, who gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to centers during the regular season. The Hawks also gave up a total of 12 offensive rebounds in Game 1.

