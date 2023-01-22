NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel will exclude Sunday's early games and instead offer a five-game slate that starts at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The projected totals for the Trail Blazers, Lakers, Warriors and Nets are all favorable for tonight's slate, and that's where we'll place most of our focus. Due to some uncertainty for the Nuggets, we will largely ignore their game against the Thunder, but some contrarian value could emerge from both squads as starting lineups lock.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

DEN Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Jamal Murray (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Bones Hyland (finger) - QUESTiIONABLE

Jokic was forced out of action Friday, so it's possible he may miss another contest. Zeke Nnaji ($4,200) would earn another start if Jokic can't go. Since Murray was able to play Friday, I would be less concerned about a pivot for him, and it would be better to just avoid the spot if things develop otherwise.

TOR OG Anunoby (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Fred VanVleet (ribs) - PROBABLE

VanVleet should go Sunday. But in either case, Scottie Barnes ($8,200) should be the beneficiary of any lost minutes for either player.

NYK Mitchell Robinson (thumb) - OUT

Robinson could be out through the All-Star break, and the team elected to run with Jericho Sims ($4,600) as the starter. At the moment, no other player is coming close to his production in relief.

PHO Deandre Ayton (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

In addition to Phoenix's other long-term absences, the Suns may also be without Ayton. Bismack Biyombo ($4,300) would start if Ayton missed out, and it's a wise idea to keep mining for value with the backups on this roster.

BRO Kevin Durant (knee) - OUT

We'll occasionally look in on this injury to see how playing time develops on the roster, and it seems Seth Curry ($4,800) is emerging as a worthwhile add. Royce O'Neale ($5,500) is also enough of a value to be considered as a decent pivot.

ELITE PLAYERS

The Warriors are now fully healthy. And though that means the production will be more evenly distributed, I like Stephen Curry's ($9,700) prospects against the Nets. On the other side of the matchup, Kyrie Irving ($9,600) may hold more appeal at just $100 less. With Jokic potentially out, the dual eligibility of Pascal Siakam ($9,300) becomes more attractive in a spot where the Knicks are seeking solutions under the basket without Robinson.

There's also no doubt Nic Claxton ($8,000) will continue to step up in Durant's absence. And considering Golden State's interior, he could be a sneaky call in the middle.

Also consider: Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,200) @ PHO

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Mikal Bridges, PHO ($7,400) vs. MEM

Bridges' salary may be a little high, but he could be the last part of Phoenix's former starting lineup if Ayton can't go. Opposite Damion Lee ($4,900), Bridges will carry a heavy load as the Suns' injury woes continue. I wouldn't rule out Lee, but Bridges is a good candidate to hit 5x value at this salary.

Ben Simmons, BRO ($7,000) @ GSW

Simmons will be a chalk player through the All-Star break as he's going to be considered the Nets' second-best scoring option behind Kyrie Irving without Durant. The results may vary in relation to that assumption, but so far it seems like the ability to exceed 35 FDFP is there, and that's the bare minimum we need to justify him at this salary.

Jerami Grant ($6,600), Anfernee Simons ($6,100) and Josh Hart ($5,900), POR vs. LAL

The O/U in this game is very favorable, and all three players look like sensible options against the Lakers. I like the entirety of Portland's starting lineup in this spot, but the trio above offers the best chance to beat value. Hart has struggled of late, but a good rebound result is possible considering he picked up 16 boards against the Lakers back in October.

Also consider: Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,700) vs. BRO

VALUE PLAYS

Our injury section is teeming with value adds as Seth Curry, Nnjai and Sims head the list. Here are some additional options below $6,000 to offer salary cap relief:

PG/SG Immanuel Quickley, NYK ($5,200)

PG/SG Dennis Schroder, LAL ($5,500)

C Thomas Bryant, LAL ($5,600)

