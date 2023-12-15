NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA closes out the work week with eight games on the schedule. The marquee matchup of the evening will feature the Celtics hosting the Magic. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Brandon Ingram, NO at CHA ($34): Zion Williamson (ankle) didn't play Wednesday against the Wizards, which left Ingram with additional scoring opportunities and he stepped up to score 40 points over 31 minutes. Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday, so Ingram would carry increased upside if the big man can't go. Even if Williamson does suit up, Ingram is worth deploying against a Hornets team that lists the league's second-worst defensive.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL at TOR ($19): Bogdanovic continues to thrive off the Hawks' bench by averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game. Atlanta just went up against Toronto on Wednesday and Bogdanovic produced 20 points, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes. He's also appealing having posted at least 26.3 Yahoo points in five straight appearances.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU at MEM ($22): The Rockets added some veterans during the offseason, which has proven to be a detriment to Green's production. After averaging 22.1 points and posting a 28.1 percent usage rate last year, he's currently at 18.0 points and 27.2 percent. And he's posted no more than 21.9 Yahoo points from four of his last five games, so it might be best to look elsewhere at the guard spot.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. ATL ($37): This represents a great matchup for Barnes. The Hawks have played at the third-fastest pace and list the fourth-worst defensive rating. When the Raptors played them Wednesday, Barnes recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. His ability to contribute in multiple areas gives him tremendous upside.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND at WAS ($14): This game has blowout written all over it. The Pacers are one of the young up-and-coming teams while the Wizards are struggling just to be competitive. Their biggest problem happens to be their worst defensive rating. Mathurin is never one to shy away from jacking up shots and could receive added minutes during garbage time, making him worth considering in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs DET ($25): The 76ers-Pistons is another game with blowout potential as Philly beat them by 18 points Wednesday, which contributed to Harris only logging 26 minutes. He's only averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over his last seven outings, so the potential for reduced playing time probably won't help him register a better stat line.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. DET ($57): Wednesday's lopsided victory didn't have a negative impact on Embiid as he was the main reason by going off for 65.7 Yahoo points in 31 minutes. With an average of 61.9 Yahoo points this season, he's someone to consider building your entry around.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. NO ($12): The Hornets are running out of healthy bodies at the center position. After missing the last two games, Mark Williams (back) is listed as doubtful. P.J. Washington (shoulder) is questionable after being forced to leave early from Wednesday's matchup against the Heat. As a result, Richards played 40 minutes and produced six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. With an expanded role likely coming his way again, he's someone to consider in tournament play at near the minimum salary.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA vs. LAL ($20): The Spurs recently decided to move Collins to the second unit. While he's averaging 28 minutes on the year, he's logged 23 minutes or fewer in each of the three games since moving into that role. When Collins took on the Lakers Wednesday, he only finished with 10 points and two rebounds over 19 minutes - and that makes him someone to avoid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.