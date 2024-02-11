NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This slate is always one of the worst of the year. It's the NFL's day to shine, and that's left us with only two NBA games. They're both early tip-offs, so you better set your alarm to get lineups in. The good news is that these teams weren't really affected by the trade deadline, so we have a decent read on how these rotations should play out. With that in mind, let's dive into this.

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC vs. SAC ($48)

SGA has climbed up to second in the MVP rankings with Joel Embiid going down, establishing himself as one of the best players in DFS. The young guard has scored at least 37 Yahoo points in all but two games this year while generating a 55-point average. That's the consistency you're looking for on a two-game card, and we certainly don't mind the matchup with Sacramento. The Kings rank 22nd in total defense, with Gilgeous-Alexander dropping at least 54 Y! in four straight meetings.

Josh Richardson, MIA vs. BOS ($11)

There aren't many cheap players we like on this slate, but we have to use some. We're willing to take a risk on J-Rich because he's been playing much better of late with at least 24 Yahoo points from four of his last six outings while showcasing a 40-point upside earlier in the week. That might not sound like much, but it's all you can ask for from such an affordable player. In order to get studs like SGA, Tatum and Butler into your build, you're going to need 20-25 fantasy points from bargains like this.

Guard to Avoid

Terry Rozier, MIA vs. BOS ($39)

Rozier was enjoying a career year before being traded to Miami, though that change of environment killed his fantasy value as he's been held to 37 or fewer Yahoo points in 12 straight appearances while posting a 25-point average across his last 10. Those are horrific numbers from such an expensive player, but it's no surprise since Rozier's ceding touches to Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The matchup with the Celtics is concerning as they sit third in defensive efficiency ratings.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum, BOS at MIA ($47)

Tatum is one of the most reliable fantasy players having produced at least 28 Yahoo points in all but one game this year. The All-Star also boasts a 46-point average with at least 54 across four of his last six. Some may be concerned about the matchup with Miami, yet JT has managed at least 41 Y! from five of their six meetings since the start of last year while displaying an upside of 72. We also anticipate he'll be motivated against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, even though he averaged 44 Y! during that seven-game series.

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. BOS ($35)

Butler got off to a slow start this season, but he's starting to get hot with at least 45 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games while generating an average of 47. That's incredible since he's seen his value drop due to an early-season slump, and there's no better time to use him at this reduced salary. Butler also excelled against Boston last season, including averaging 50 Y! against them in that seven-game series.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC at OKC ($23)

Murray's hit a sophomore slump. The sharpshooter can't get anything to fall right now, and that's resulted in 21 or fewer Yahoo points in five straight fixtures. He's also only averaging 16 over that stretch while shooting 38 percent from the field and 23 from three-point range. That likely won't get any better against an outstanding OKC defense that's ranked fourth in defensive efficiency. And when they faced off in December, Murray only managed 21 fantasy points.

Center

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at OKC ($56)

Sabonis is stepping into superstar territory with his recent play. The big man is leading the NBA in double-doubles and triple-doubles, picking up almost all of the latter over the last two months. And over his last 29 outings, Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. That equates to 51 Yahoo points while establishing a floor of 40. A revenge game against OKC should keep him rolling as he averaged 17.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 10 assists in their two meetings this season.

Center to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS at MIA ($19)

We're cheating a bit by including Big Al in this section, but there aren't many center options out there. We still want to fade him because he's not the same player when this roster is at full health. Horford has scored 27 or fewer Yahoo points across 20 of the 22 games where he's come off the bench while only averaging 20 Y! across 23 minutes a night. That's not enough court time for him to be a good value, especially against a tough Heat D that sits fifth in points allowed with Bam Adebayo being one of the league's best defensive centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.