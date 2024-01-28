NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is a strange slate. It's clear the NBA is taking a backseat to the NFL as they've only given us five games on Sunday's card. In any case, we have some fascinating matchups to talk about, but we're going to take a different approach in our recommendations. It'll be critical to use studs like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Scottie Barnes and Devin Booker, so we'll keep all of our picks at $30 and below. With that said, let's get started with one of the only healthy Portland players.

Guards

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. CHI ($29)

It's horrifying to look at the Trail Blazers' injury report as they could be without Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant. Those are three of their primary playmakers, and it might leave Simons to do everything. That's what we saw on Friday when he providing 40 points and 10 assists en route to 58 Yahoo points. Simons also took 27 shots across 41 minutes while posting an absurd 37 percent usage rate, and could have a similar role if all of those players are out again.

Alex Caruso, CHI at POR ($15)

Why is Caruso only $15? He's been a reliable DFS option since taking over in the starting lineup for Zach LaVine having averaged 28 Yahoo points across his last 14 fixtures. Caruso has also produced at least 24 fantasy points in 10 of those while showcasing a 38-point upside in his most recent outing. That should be easy to duplicate against a Portland team that surrenders the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Guard to Avoid

Cade Cunningham, DET vs. OKC ($33)

This is a risky fade based on how dominant Cunningham can be, though this is a great spot to stay away. Let's start with the obvious point, which is that he just returned to action on Saturday. Not only does that mean this is the second half of a back-to-back, yet it was Cunningham's first game in three weeks. Playing 34 minutes might have him limited or sitting in this spot, but he might be on the bench due to the game script. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in defensive efficiency while entering this matchup as a double-digit favorite. Even if Cunningham suits up, he may not play the fourth quarter in what's expected to be a lopsided outcome.

Forwards

Vince Williams, MEM at IND ($24)

We just talked about all of the injuries in Portland, but it's nothing compared to the Grizzlies as they're missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Steven Adams. That's made Williams one of the primary playmakers with at least 25 Yahoo points in nine of his last 10 games. He also sports a 33-point average over 34 minutes during that span and should go off against Indiana. Not only do the Pacers play at the fastest pace in the NBA, but they also rank 26th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Jabari Walker, POR vs. CHI ($14)

We don't believe Walker carries massive upside, though he shouldn't be this cheap. The sophomore has stepped into a starting role the last three weeks where he's averaged 26 Y! points in his last 11 outings. We also love Walker's logging 31 minutes over his last eight fixtures and could be looking at 40 here if all of those aforementioned players sit. The matchup with Chicago is far from scary as the club gives up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Forward to Avoid

Bennedict Mathurin, IND vs. MEM ($17)

Mathurin has flashed some moments of brilliance, but the dud games outweigh the rest. He's been relegated to the bench for most of the season with 22 or fewer Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games. Mathurin has come off the bench in seven of those while averaging only 16 Y! points per game in that diminished role. That's hard to believe since Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined, though things are trending in the wrong direction against an underrated Memphis defense.

Center

Nikola Vucevic, CHI at POR ($31)

It's tough to pick a center on this slate, but Vucevic is the most reliable option out there. We cheated and surpassed our $30 threshold by one dollar, but it's worth it to use him based on how he's playing. Vooch is averaging 38 Yahoo points this season and carries an average of 41 since resuming his starting role two weeks ago. That's no surprise since he's seeing a higher usage in the absence of LaVine and should pummel a Portland team allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing centers. Vucevic has managed at least 41 fantasy points in nine straight matchups with the Blazers while averaging nearly 50.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI at POR ($26)

This is just lazy from Yahoo. They know that Drummond is a $30 player when Vucevic is sidelined, but that hasn't been the case for a few weeks. He hasn't played more than 19 minutes in 38 of 39 games off of the bench while averaging 18 Y! across 14 minutes. You need at least 25 minutes and 30 Yahoo points from a $26 player to be a decent value, and the only way that'll happen is if Vooch is magically scratched.

