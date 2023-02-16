NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 16

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA gets ready to head into All-Star weekend with a three-game slate Thursday. The Bulls, after blowing yet another big lead against the Pacers on Wednesday, will have a quick turnaround when they host the Bucks. The Wizards will take on the Timberwolves, and the Suns will host the Clippers in an intriguing Western Conference matchup. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. WAS ($38): It was reported Wednesday that the Timberwolves are hopeful to get back Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) at some point during their final 10-to-15 games of the season. That means Edwards will continue to shoulder the scoring load for a while longer. His usage rate checks in at 29.4 percent, which has helped him average 24.7 points and 2.7 three-pointers per game. Expect another impressive scoring performance against a Wizards team that has allowed an average of 116.6 points over their last seven games.

Mike Conley, MIN vs. WAS ($20): After logging just 26 minutes in his Timberwolves debut, Conley played 32 minutes in what was a closer game against the Mavericks on Monday. He came through with a steady stat line, producing 12 points, three rebounds, nine assists and a steal. While his scoring upside isn't off the charts, he could rack up assists in bunches during this potentially high-scoring affair.

Guard to Avoid

Monte Morris, WAS at MIN ($17): When the Wizards are healthy, Morris usually sees his production take a hit. The last two games, he scored 19.9 and 19.4 Yahoo points, respectively. Part of the problem was that he attempted a total of 11 shots over those two games. He is averaging just 8.3 shot attempts per game for the season, so expect him to continue to have limited upside.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at CHI ($57): Giannis is a nightmare matchup for most teams, but especially for the Bulls. They have next to no defensive presence in the paint, the area in which Giannis excels offensively. In two games against them this season, he has averaged 40.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists. That comes on the heels of him averaging 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over four games against them last season.

Josh Okogie, PHO vs, LAC ($14): The Suns' depth is going to be challenged until Kevin Durant (knee) makes his return. They did just sign Terrence Ross, which gives them a dangerous three-point shooter off the bench. They have also been giving more minutes to Okogie, who has responded by scoring at least 28.7 Yahoo points in three straight games. Given how well he is playing, there is not reason for the Suns to suddenly reduce his playing time.

Forward to Avoid

Eric Gordon, LAC at PHO ($19): Gordon went from one of the worst teams in the league in the Rockets, to a Clippers team that hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs. He made his debut with the team Tuesday, playing 22 minutes off the bench against the Warriors. With much more talent around him now, expect Gordon to continue to provided limited contributions in a reduced role.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. LAC ($34): Ayton has been locked in after he missed a three-game stretch due to injury. Over 10 games since, he has averaged 23.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. His usage rate could take a hit when Durant returns, but for now, Ayton should remain locked into a prominent role.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at MIN ($15): Gafford found himself in foul trouble Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, which contributed to him only playing 15 minutes. That was a rare occurrence for him, given that he had averaged 29 minutes over his previous eight games. During that span, he provided 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks. If he can stay out of foul trouble, he has enough upside to be worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Mason Plumlee, LAC at PHO ($24): As expected, Plumlee came off the bench behind Ivica Zubac in his Clippers debut Tuesday. He logged just 17 minutes, producing eight points, five rebounds and three assists. He'll likely be hard-pressed to play more than 20 minutes a game on a regular basis, making him too risky at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.