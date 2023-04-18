NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 18

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA playoffs continue Wednesday with three more games. The Celtics will host the Hawks, the Knicks will try to steal another road game against the Cavaliers and the Suns will look to bounce back against the Clippers. We also have more DFS fun on Yahoo, so let's highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Devin Booker, PHO vs. LAC ($39): The Suns dropped Game 1 at home, but Booker played great. He was especially aggressive on the defensive end, recording four steals and three blocks. He also did plenty of damage in the scoring column, putting up 26 points on his way to 47.7 Yahoo points. With the Suns trying to avoid an 0-2 hole, look for Booker to step up with another juicy stat line.

Eric Gordon, LAC at PHO ($10): Finding viable options with cheap salaries isn't easy during the playoffs. Teams usually shorten their rotations and their stars take on even larger roles. Gordon started and logged 33 minutes in Game 1, so him being listed at the minimum salary almost feels too good to be true. He came away with a modest 23.2 Yahoo points, but if he can duplicate that at this salary, he would be well worth it.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. NY ($17): We didn't see much of LeVert in Game 1. He logged just 18 minutes off the bench, scoring three points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field. Four of the Cavaliers' five starters logged at least 38 minutes, so with them having a ton of pressure to win this game before the series moves to New York, expect them to ride their starters heavy again. That likely won't leave LeVert with enough playing time to provide value.

Forwards

Jaylen Brown, BOS vs. ATL ($36): Brown was at the center of the Celtics' drubbing of the Hawks in Game 1. He scored 29 points on 12-for-23 shooting from the field and he also contributed 12 rebounds and three assists. The Hawks ranked inside the top-10 in the league in pace of play and inside the bottom-10 in defensive rating during the regular season, which should afford Brown with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet again in Game 2.

Torrey Craig, PHO vs. LAC ($12): The Suns' bench is in rough shape. They depleted their depth when they acquired Kevin Durant, which will force them to rely heavily on their starters. Craig only played 27 minutes in Game 1, but that was because he was win foul trouble. Still, he scored 30.3 Yahoo points. He will often find himself with good looks as the Clippers try to slow down Booker, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, so Craig has another favorable opportunity to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

De'Andre Hunter, ATL at BOS ($15): Hunter scored 11 points in Game 1, but only had three rebounds and no assists. That's nothing new for him, given that he averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the regular season. A scoring-dependent player against a Celtics team that had the second-best defensive rating is not a recipe for success.

Centers

Jarrett Allen, CLE vs. NY ($23): Allen was busy in Game 1, logging 43 minutes in the defeat. He only took eight shot attempts, but he hit six of them on his way to scoring 14 points. He also hauled in 14 rebounds, marking the third time in three games against the Knicks that he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds. With plenty of minutes coming his way, another double-double could be in the cards.

Mason Plumlee, LAC at PHO ($11): Plumlee went from being a starter on the Hornets to filling a backup role with the Clippers when he was moved at the trade deadline. He still made his presence felt in Game 1, hauling in 11 rebounds on his way to scoring 23.2 Yahoo points. The Suns are thin at center behind Ayton, so Plumlee could continue to exploit their second unit.

Center to Avoid

Mitchell Robinson, NY at CLE ($20): This is not a good matchup for Robinson, who mostly relies on his ability to grab rebounds to provide value. During the regular season, the Cavaliers allowed the fifth-fewest rebounds per game in the league. After he scored just 21.6 Yahoo points in Game 1, it would not be a surprise to see Robinson provide another muted stat line.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.