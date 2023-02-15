NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be a ton of action in the NBA on Wednesday, with 10 games on the schedule. With it being the last game for many teams before the All-Star break, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of them take a cautious approach with some of their injured players and rule them out to afford them extra time to recover. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider on Yahoo and a few to avoid.

GUARDS

Zach LaVine, CHI at IND ($33): The floundering Bulls are fighting an uphill battle to make the play-in tournament. They will try to win this game without DeMar DeRozan, who was diagnosed with a Grade 1 thigh strain Tuesday. With him out, LaVine should get all the scoring opportunities he can handle against a Pacers team that has played at the seventh-fastest pace in the league.

Malaki Branham, SA at CHA ($13): This will be a battle between two teams in the mix for the top overall pick in the draft. The Spurs have already ruled out both Tre Jones (foot) and Romeo Langford (thigh), setting up plenty of minutes for Branham. Those two have missed a lot of time lately, which has propelled Branham to average 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists over the last seven games.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. CLE ($21): Maxey has settled into a bench role with the 76ers. He isn't exactly struggling to find his way onto the floor, averaging 30 minutes over the last 10 games. However, he has provided inconsistent production, scoring fewer than 20 Yahoo points five times throughout those 10 games. A matchup against a Cavaliers team with the best defensive rating in the league doesn't set him up to have one of his more valuable performances.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA at CHA ($24): The absence of Devin Vassell (knee) means that Johnson is the undisputed top scoring option for the Spurs. He has been locked in, averaging 23.7 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field over his last 14 games. With a ton of shot attempts likely coming his way, he has the potential to thrive against a Hornets team that has the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Grant Williams, BOS vs. DET ($11): This is a tough spot for the Celtics. They are dealing with a lot of injuries, and they just played an overtime game against the Bucks on Tuesday. Their lack of depth lately has resulted in Williams scoring at least 25.8 Yahoo points in four straight games. They likely won't get many reinforcements for this matchup with the quick turnaround, so expect Williams to continue to play a lot.

Forward to Avoid

Cam Thomas, BKN vs. MIA ($21): Thomas couldn't have looked much better during a three-game span in which he scored at least 43 points each time. However, with the Nets now loaded with quality depth, he has seen his role dwindle. In fact, he has scored a total of just 41 points over the last three games. Add in a tough matchup against a Heat team that plays at the third-slowest pace in the league, and Thomas could have difficulty providing value at this salary.

CENTERS

Zach Collins, SA at CHA ($18): Now that Jakob Poeltl is gone, Collins is locked in as the Spurs starting center. The initial returns have been positive, with him scoring at least 33.0 Yahoo points in two of three games. This is a great matchup for him against a Hornets team that has allowed the most rebounds per game in the league.

Mark Williams, CHA vs. SA ($17): The Hornets are another team that traded away their starting center at the deadline. Now that Mason Plumlee is a member of the Clippers, the stars have aligned for Williams to finish the season on a high note. He has responded by scoring at least 31.4 Yahoo points in two of the last three games.

Center to Avoid

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. MIA ($29): Claxton has thrived as the starting center for the Nets this season. The problem is, he hasn't been as productive since they reshaped their roster. He scored 26.0 and 22.7 Yahoo points in the last two games, respectively. He played fewer than 30 minutes in both games, too. It might be difficult for him to bounce back in a tough matchup against Bam Adebayo.

