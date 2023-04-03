NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Decisions for the Final Week of 2022-23

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would typically not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters – usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

We've reached the finish line of both the NBA regular and Fantasy seasons, but there is still plenty to play for on both fronts. Many Fantasy leagues are still holding their final matchups this week, and fortunately, we have plenty of four-game teams to choose players from. At this point of the season, it's naturally important to look at not only teams with something left to play for, but non-contending clubs rolling out some young players for evaluation purposes.

We've reached the finish line of both the NBA regular and Fantasy seasons, but there is still plenty to play for on both fronts. Many Fantasy leagues are still holding their final matchups this week, and fortunately, we have plenty of four-game teams to choose players from. At this point of the season, it's naturally important to look at not only teams with something left to play for, but non-contending clubs rolling out some young players for evaluation purposes.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters – usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would typically not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 24:

Guards

Start: Malaki Branham, Spurs

12% roster rate

Branham enters the scoring period on a productive run, averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across his last five games while shooting an impressive 49.3 percent. The rookie is likely to continue drawing starts at shooting guard for the final week of the season, as it would seem unlikely Devin Vassell, who's struggled with his knee all season and has sat out the last three games, is pushed back into a series of meaningless games at the end of the campaign. With San Antonio always in play for some wire-to-wire, high-scoring showdowns, Branham makes for an appealing option that could be heavily involved in the last four contests.

Start: Killian Hayes, Pistons

48% roster rate

Hayes delivered as a Start suggestion last week, so we'll go right back to the well with the Pistons' third-year guard, who draws another full schedule to close the season. Hayes is now averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his current 11-game starting run, putting up a solid 13.5 shot attempts per game. Like the Spurs, the Pistons are playing out the string on a disappointing season and will continue to give their young players all the run they can handle, so Hayes should be in line for another productive slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden Ivey, Pistons (48% start rate)

Sit: Kelly Oubre, Hornets

71% roster rate

Oubre has missed five straight games with a shoulder injury entering the new scoring period, and with the Hornets already out of contention, there seems to be little incentive to push the veteran back onto the floor. Charlotte also has only three games remaining, making it likely Oubre has played his last minutes of the 2022-23 campaign.

Forwards

Start: Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz

37% start rate

Horton-Tucker enters the new week on a three-game heater, averaging 33.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent, including 42.9 percent from three-point range. The fourth-year wing has had several other spike performances as a starter this season. He went off for 37 points earlier in March and has 23- and 28-point tallies as well. With no indication that Jordan Clarkson (finger) is approaching a return and the Jazz still alive for a play-in spot, roll with THT if he appears set for another full week of starts.

Start: Saddiq Bey, Hawks

48% start rate

Bey is quietly turning in solid complementary performances as the Hawks push to secure their postseason positioning. The third-year guard started the last two games in place of De'Andre Hunter (knee) and thrived, producing a well-balanced 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 34 minutes per contest. However, Bey had also averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across the previous five games over just 20.6 minutes in a bench role. With Hunter dealing with both a bone bruise and muscle strain, there's no guarantee of his availability the rest of the way, enhancing Bey's appeal ahead of what could be four more starts.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenyon Martin Jr., Rockets (46% start rate)

Sit: Tobias Harris, 76ers

65% start rate

Harris has had more clunkers than usual this season and is on a 76ers team that's essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia does have four games this week, but veterans like Harris are good candidates to get at least one or two of those contests off once the Sixers' playoff positioning is officially set. Harris also enters the scoring period averaging only 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across his last four games -- replaceable production, especially if he's playing less than a full schedule.

Centers

Start: Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans

48% start rate

Valanciunas has turned his play up a notch as the Pelicans fight to secure the best possible postseason spot, averaging an outstanding 17.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 29.6 minutes over his last nine games. Over that span, the big man is also shooting 57.4 percent, including 40.0 percent on his limited three-point attempts. Valanciunas should naturally remain heavily involved over the last four games of the regular season and brings an extensive track record of productivity to the table.

Start: Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies

43% roster rate

Tillman has been making an impact with extended opportunity as the season winds down, averaging 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals across his last 10 games while shooting an efficient 70.8 percent. The big man has started 20 straight games overall in the absence of Steven Adams (knee) and will have four more opportunities as the regular season winds down. The Grizzlies remain in the fight for the top seed in the West and have several appealing matchups for centers remaining, making Tillman an intriguing option to close out the campaign.

ALSO CONSIDER: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Spurs (10% roster rate)

Sit: Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

64% start rate

There's a bit of speculation involved in this call, but there are reasons to potentially hand Allen a seat on the bench to close out the season. The Cavaliers are essentially locked into the No. 4 seed entering the final week, as they're three games ahead of the No. 5-seeded Knicks and 2.5 games back of the No. 3 seed, the 76ers. There's a chance some starters get a rest day or two during Cleveland's already abbreviated three-game ledger, and Allen, who just returned from a two-game absence due to a groin injury, could be a prime candidate.