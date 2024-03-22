NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Postseason Adds, Including Trayce Jackson-Davis, Corey Kispert and Georges Niang

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The schedule flips back in Richards' favor in Week 23. The Hornets are scheduled to play four games, so he should be busy. They are also scheduled to play four games in both of the final two weeks of the regular season. Add Richards now while you still can.

The Hornets were one of just two teams that played only two games in Week 22. That made Richards expendable in some leagues despite his reliable starting center role for the Hornets. Since the trade deadline, he has averaged 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 18 games. He also shot 69.6 percent from the field during that span.

We have only three weeks left in the NBA regular season. Week 22 will be a busy one with 18 teams set to play four games each. Packed schedules can mean increased production for players who are still available on the waiver wire. Let's highlight six of them to target who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (54% available)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (56% available)

After barely finding his way onto the floor earlier in the season, injuries and a suspension to Draymond Green helped Jackson-Davis work his way into the Warriors' regular rotation. He showed plenty of promise, but the Warriors eventually saw their health improve and Green made his way back to the team. That resulted in a stretch of 22 games from the middle of January through the end of February in which the rookie was once again relied on for very little playing time.

The good news for Jackson-Davis is that he has worked his way back into a prominent role. Over their last nine games, he has averaged 23 minutes. He hasn't let his opportunity go to waste, putting up 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game during that span. He's playing well and the Warriors have four games upcoming, so Jackson-Davis is a viable fantasy option again.

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls (65% available)

It's the ninth seed or bust for the Bulls. Injuries have taken a toll on their roster, but it would take a major collapse on their part not to at least make the Play-In Tournament. They do still at least have depth at center, with Nikola Vucevic and his backup Drummond both healthy.

Drummond is averaging only 15 minutes over the last 10 games. Still, with his rebounding prowess, he has averaged 7.1 points and 7.5 rebounds during that span. The Bulls will play four times in Week 22, so Drummond makes for a worthwhile add for fantasy managers who are desperate for rebounds.

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets (70% available)

Micic was buried on the bench for the Thunder, unable to showcase his talent. Now a member of a Hornets team that has perennially played for a high draft pick, there isn't really anyone blocking him from playing significant minutes. LaMelo Ball (ankle) could be done for the season, while Cody Martin (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) have also remained sidelined.

With so few options at the Hornets' disposal, Micic has started each of their last nine games. He hasn't let them down, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in the role. He was also efficient, shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 88.0 percent from the charity stripe. With four games on tap for each of the next three weeks, Micic could provide a significant boost when fantasy managers need it the most.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards (72% available)

The Wizards are another bad team that is dealing with injuries. They announced this week that Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) will not play again this season. Marvin Bagley (back) hasn't played in over two weeks and Tyus Jones (back) has missed four straight matchups. They didn't have much quality depth to begin with, so all of these absences have forced them to rely more on Kispert.

Kispert isn't likely to provide much in terms of rebounds, assists or defensive stats. However, he is a terrific shooter. With his expanded role, he has averaged 14.9 points and 2.9 three-pointers over the last eight games. For someone who takes as many three-pointers as he does, it was encouraging to see him shoot 53.2 percent from the field during that stretch. The Wizards will play four times in both of the next two weeks, making Kispert an ideal add for those in need of three-pointers.

Georges Niang, Cleveland Cavaliers (86% available)

Injuries are piling up for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley (ankle) remains out, Max Strus (knee) has missed nine straight games, Dean Wade (knee) has sat out six straight and now Donovan Mitchell (nose) has been sidelined after undergoing a medical procedure. He will be out for at least part of Week 22, if not all of it.

All of the injuries up front have left added minutes for Niang. He's not the defender that Mobley is, but he is shooting 36.9 percent from behind the arc this season. Since moving into the starting lineup, Niang has averaged 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.9 three-pointers over eight games. The Cavaliers have four games upcoming this week, making Niang a great option who is still available in a lot of leagues.