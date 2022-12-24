NBA On Christmas Day Betting Picks, Odds, And Predictions

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

NBA on Christmas Day is one of the most exciting days of the NBA season. Many of the league's top stars will be on display, giving us a small taste of what we could see in the NBA playoffs. And what better way to take part in the NBA on Christmas Day than by making NBA betting picks and predictions today.

But before you place your NBA Christmas Day picks, make sure you explore the top NBA sportsbook promo codes for Christmas. New users can claim these betting promos from the best sports betting sites below.

NBA On Christmas Day Betting Offers And Bonuses

NBA on Christmas Day gives us six great games to bet on, and many online sportsbooks are offering special welcome bonuses to new users. Below, we have organized the best of these betting offers and bonuses that you can claim right now.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL receive a first NBA Christmas Day bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, to use on NBA Christmas Day betting picks.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, bet $5 on any NBA Christmas Day game and receive $150 in free bets, if your first wager wins.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link below to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $2,500, to use on NBA Christmas Day betting picks.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET NBA Christmas sign-up offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, then bet $100 to get $100 is your welcome offer. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE and get $100 in free bets when they place a $50 wager on Christmas Day.

Claim Bonuses For NBA On Christmas Day Betting Picks

We've laid out the best NBA Christmas Day betting promos, and now it's time to sign up. Register for multiple sportsbooks to claim as many bonuses as you can for the six-game NBA slate on Christmas Day.

To sign up and claim an NBA betting offer today, start by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you want to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's registration page where you will be prompted to provide basic personal information -- including your name, physical address, and email address -- to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code into the required field and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete the registration. You can repeat these steps to sign up and claim multiple bonuses for NBA Christmas Day.

Place NBA Betting Picks And Predictions On Christmas Day

There are many great NBA betting picks and predictions to place on Christmas Day. But first, make sure you sign up for the top NBA betting promotions above, as they will give you lots of bonus funds to use.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link below and bet $5 on the Dallas Mavericks to win at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are without Anthony Davis. If the Mavericks win, you will receive $150 in free bets, thanks to this great NBA promo code offer.

In that same game, you can also bet the over on Luka Doncic's point total, or do a same-game parlay of Luka and LeBron James both to go over on their points prop, and put on a show on Christmas Day. Claim a risk-free bet with the link below and the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code to make these wagers on Christmas Day NBA games.