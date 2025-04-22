NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Bucks vs. Pacers: Obi Toppin to record over 11.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 3 PM CT

Toppin will again operate off the bench since Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner will start in the frontcourt. Even though Toppin's role will ultimately be determined by several factors, such as the development of the game and the number of minutes he sees, the veteran forward might have a solid chance of reaching this line of P+R+A. Even though he was limited to just six points, a rebound and an assist in 15 minutes off the bench in Game 1 of the series on Saturday, it's worth noting that Toppin has recorded at least 12 P+R+A in 12 of his last 14 appearances.

Digging deeper into the numbers, it's easy to note that the veteran forward has played a combined 27 minutes over his previous two appearances, but if he experiences an uptick in minutes, the former Knicks forward should reach this mark relatively easily. For what it's worth, Toppin averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 79 appearances in the regular season.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Ja Morant to record over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 3 PM CT

The Grizzlies had a woeful showing in Game 1 of their series against the Thunder and lost by 51 points in a 131-80 defeat. Thus, Memphis needs to show a different attitude in the second game of this first-round matchup. Even though it's entirely logical -- and expected -- to see the Thunder grab a 2-0 lead considering that the second game will also be played at Paycom Center, the Grizzlies need to show some kind of life, and even if they aim to have a slight chance to pull the upset Tuesday, they need Morant to be at his best.

The superstar floor general was limited to 17 points, four assists and three rebounds in Game 1, but he needs to be considerably better in Game 2. The body work suggests Morant should deliver a better line, though. Morant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of April, and he's enjoying an uptick in usage rate since the firing of Taylor Jenkins as head coach. With Morant getting somewhat of a lower minute total in Game 1, look for him to make a significant impact in Game 2.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Naz Reid to record over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper, 3 PM CT

Even though Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves in the win over the Lakers in Game 1 on Saturday, there's no question that Reid's contributions were sizable. Reid totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win, and while he might experience a regression in his numbers in Game 2, he shouldn't have major problems reaching the mark of 20 P+R+A even coming off the bench.

Reid has reached the 20 P+R+A in four of his last five games dating back to the end of the regular season, and he's recorded at least 18 P+R+A in all but one of his previous seven contests. The flow of the game, and the potential foul trouble of either Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle, could factor into the amount of minutes Reid sees. Still, even when handling his regular workload of around 25 minutes per game, Reid could have a strong shot at surpassing this line, just like he did in the series opener.

