NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Underdog for Thursday

NBA Pick'Em Today
Austin Reaves MORE THAN 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists vs. Trail Blazers
PrizePicks, 12:21 PM CT
We're riding the hot hand with Reaves, who's gone well over this number in three straight games. He's coming off of a 35-10-9 showing against the Cavs on Tuesday, and prior to that put up 26-16-6 on Sacramento and 26-10-10 on Golden State on Christmas Day. With D'Angelo Russell out of the picture, Reaves is taking on more offensive responsibilities, and perhaps most importantly, he's routinely sitting in the 37-to-40-minute range.
Damian Lillard HIGHER THAN 29.5 Points + Assists vs. Nets
Underdog, 12:21 PM CT
Lillard is coming off of one of his worst games of the season Tuesday against the Pacers, when he finished with just nine points and five assists on 3-of-14 shooting. With the Nets on the schedule on the second night of a back-to-back, this should be a good bounceback spot for Lillard, who's gone over this number in 17 of 24 games this season.