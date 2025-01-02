NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Underdog for Thursday

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 2, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Austin Reaves MORE THAN 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists vs. Trail Blazers

PrizePicks, 12:21 PM CT

We're riding the hot hand with Reaves, who's gone well over this number in three straight games. He's coming off of a 35-10-9 showing against the Cavs on Tuesday, and prior to that put up 26-16-6 on Sacramento and 26-10-10 on Golden State on Christmas Day. With D'Angelo Russell out of the picture, Reaves is taking on more offensive responsibilities, and perhaps most importantly, he's routinely sitting in the 37-to-40-minute range.

Damian Lillard HIGHER THAN 29.5 Points + Assists vs. Nets

Underdog, 12:21 PM CT

Lillard is coming off of one of his worst games of the season Tuesday against the Pacers, when he finished with just nine points and five assists on 3-of-14 shooting. With the Nets on the schedule on the second night of a back-to-back, this should be a good bounceback spot for Lillard, who's gone over this number in 17 of 24 games this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
