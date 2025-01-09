NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Underdog for Thursday

NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Underdog for Thursday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 9, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kevin Durant more than 26.5 points vs. Hawks

Underdog, 3:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With the Hawks down Jalen Johnson (shoulder), the team's options on the perimeter to deal with Kevin Duran are rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci. Maybe Dyson Daniels gets some time on KD, but Durant should be able to shoot right over him. Not only that, but Atlanta is allowing 121.2 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- the 2nd-most in the NBA. In games that Phoenix has scored at least 120 points, Durant has averaged 28.5 PPG.

Devin Booker more than 7.5 assists vs. Hawks

PrizePicks, 4:01 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Booker has taken on more of a playmaking role of late, handing out at least nine assists in four straight games. I think there's a reasonable chance that continues against a Hawks team that ranks dead-last in the NBA in assists allowed to opponents over the last five games (31.8 APG).

Anthony Edwards under 4.5 assists at Orlando

Sleeper, 3:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has a ridiculously-low 199.5 over/under, with the Wolves expected to score just 102 points. On the surface, when Minnesota scores 105 or fewer points, Edwards averages just 3.6 assists. Plus, the Magic are allowing the fewest assists per 48 minutes (20.3) across the past 10 games.

Quentin Grimes more than 14.5 points vs. Trail Blazers

PrizePicks, 4:01 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Grimes has hit for more than this number in three of the last four games as he continues to pick up increased usage with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic sidelined. Over his last five games, Grimes is posting a 23.9% usage rate – nearly seven points higher than his pre-Doncic/Irving-injuries figure.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 9
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 9
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 8
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 8
Fantasy Basketball: High-Percentage Shooters
Fantasy Basketball: High-Percentage Shooters