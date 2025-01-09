NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Underdog for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kevin Durant more than 26.5 points vs. Hawks

Underdog, 3:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With the Hawks down Jalen Johnson (shoulder), the team's options on the perimeter to deal with Kevin Duran are rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci. Maybe Dyson Daniels gets some time on KD, but Durant should be able to shoot right over him. Not only that, but Atlanta is allowing 121.2 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- the 2nd-most in the NBA. In games that Phoenix has scored at least 120 points, Durant has averaged 28.5 PPG.

Devin Booker more than 7.5 assists vs. Hawks

PrizePicks, 4:01 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Booker has taken on more of a playmaking role of late, handing out at least nine assists in four straight games. I think there's a reasonable chance that continues against a Hawks team that ranks dead-last in the NBA in assists allowed to opponents over the last five games (31.8 APG).

Anthony Edwards under 4.5 assists at Orlando

Sleeper, 3:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has a ridiculously-low 199.5 over/under, with the Wolves expected to score just 102 points. On the surface, when Minnesota scores 105 or fewer points, Edwards averages just 3.6 assists. Plus, the Magic are allowing the fewest assists per 48 minutes (20.3) across the past 10 games.

Quentin Grimes more than 14.5 points vs. Trail Blazers

PrizePicks, 4:01 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Grimes has hit for more than this number in three of the last four games as he continues to pick up increased usage with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic sidelined. Over his last five games, Grimes is posting a 23.9% usage rate – nearly seven points higher than his pre-Doncic/Irving-injuries figure.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.