NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Sleeper and DraftKings Pick6 for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.
In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.
Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.
NBA Pick'Em Today
Tyler Herro over 3.5 made threes vs. Raptors
Sleeper, 4:23 PM CT
Alex Barutha: Herro has been launching threes all season and is averaging 4.2 makes per game at 42.2 3P%. This is a good situation for him to stay hot. Over the past 10 games, Toronto has allowed the third-most three-point attempts per 48 minutes (40.4). Not only that, but in two prior matchups between these teams this season, Herro is averaging 5.0 makes on 45.5 3P%.
Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds at New Orleans
DraftKings Pick6, 4:27 PM CT
Alex Barutha: Sabonis remains one of the league's elite rebounders, averaging 12.7 boards per game this season. There's no reason to assume that will stop tonight. The Pelicans have allowed the most rebounds per 48 minutes (50.5) to opponents over the past 10 games.