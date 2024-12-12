NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Sleeper and DraftKings Pick6 for Thursday

NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Sleeper and DraftKings Pick6 for Thursday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on December 12, 2024

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Tyler Herro over 3.5 made threes vs. Raptors

Sleeper, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Herro has been launching threes all season and is averaging 4.2 makes per game at 42.2 3P%. This is a good situation for him to stay hot. Over the past 10 games, Toronto has allowed the third-most three-point attempts per 48 minutes (40.4). Not only that, but in two prior matchups between these teams this season, Herro is averaging 5.0 makes on 45.5 3P%.

Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds at New Orleans

DraftKings Pick6, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis remains one of the league's elite rebounders, averaging 12.7 boards per game this season. There's no reason to assume that will stop tonight. The Pelicans have allowed the most rebounds per 48 minutes (50.5) to opponents over the past 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA Player Props Today: Best Bets for Thursday, December 12
NBA Player Props Today: Best Bets for Thursday, December 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday's NBA Cup Games
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday's NBA Cup Games
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 11
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 11
NBA Hot or Not: Long-Range Shooters
NBA Hot or Not: Long-Range Shooters