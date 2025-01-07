NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and DraftKings Pick6 for Tuesday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Julius Randle more than 18.5 points at New Orleans

DraftKings Pick6, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after squeezing out a win at home against the Clippers. While most of the starters played heavy minutes, Randle was limited to just 23 minutes as coach Chris Finch orchestrated the comeback. As the freshest starter on the team, this is a nice get-right spot for Randle against a Pelicans team allowing the third-most points per 48 minutes (118.9) across the past 10 games. Randle is averaging 24.8 points when the Wolves score at least 113 points, which is their expected team total for this game.

Dyson Daniels more than 2.5 steals at Utah

DraftKings Pick6, 2:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is as about as good as it gets for Daniels, who is averaging a league-leading 3.2 steals per game. Over the past 10 games, the Jazz are allowing the second-most steals per 48 minutes (10.7). I'm actually a bit surprised his number isn't 3.5 steals for this game.

Mason Plumlee higher than 9.5 points + rebounds at Hornets

Underdog, 2:57 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Plumlee was announced as a full-time starter heading into Monday night's game against Philly, and while he only played 13 minutes, he still put up seven rebounds and two points (on one shot attempt). The Sixers were down Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, however, so the Suns opted to play a smaller lineup for much of the night. I don't see that being the case against the Mark Williams/Nick Richards combo, so I see this as a very attainable number for Plumlee, who's averaging 14.4 combined points and boards in his 11 starts this season (23.3 MPG).

Cam Whitmore higher than 16.5 PTS + REB vs. Wizards

Underdog, 2:57 PM CT

Nick Whalen: When the minutes are there, Cam Whitmore puts up numbers. We know that. And against a terrible Wizards team – with the Rockets down Jabari Smith, Tari Eason and perhaps Jalen Green – I think the minutes will, in fact, be there. On a per-minute basis, Whitmore is one of the highest-usage players in the NBA. In the four games in which he's played at least 24 minutes this season, he's putting up 18.3 points on 14.5 field-goal attempts. We'll tack on the rebounds to give us a slight boost (5.3 REB/G in those four), but I like this as a spot for Whitmore see increased run and pad his numbers in what could be a blowout scenario.

