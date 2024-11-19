NBA Pick'em Today: Tuesday Plays for Underdog and Sleeper

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Austin Reaves HIGHER THAN 1.5 1H 3-Pointers Made vs. Jazz

Underdog, 4:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It wouldn't be a day in the NBA pick'em space without being scared of a double-digit spread. The Lakers are 11-point favorites over Utah. In games with blowout potential, I prefer to play first-half lines (or even first-quarter lines). Here, I'm targeting Utah's poor three-point defense. They allow the third-most wide-open three-point attempts per game, while Reaves takes the 10th-most wide open triples per game. For reference, Reaves is averaging 1.3 made threes per first half this season, so I like the opportunity for him to go over in this situation.

Jordan Clarkson HIGHER THAN 15.5pts at Lakers

Underdog, 4:39 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Clarkson has been hot off the bench lately, going for more than 15.5 points in each of his last six games – mostly against quality competition. With Lauri Markkanen struggling, and the Jazz searching for offense on a nightly basis, I like Clarkson's chance to exploit the Lakers' shaky guard depth.

LaMelo Ball HIGHER THAN 6.5ast at Nets

Sleeper, 4:40 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Ball is averaging just over 6.5 assists per game this season, but he's coming off of a 12-assist game against a strong Cavs defense over the weekend. Thus far, the Nets are allowing 27.1 assists per game (8th-highest in NBA), while ranking dead-last in opponents' field goal percentage (48.5%).

