NBA Picks and Player Props Today: Bets for Friday, November 1

Best NBA Bets Today

Franz Wagner over 4.5 assists at Cleveland

Sleeper, 2:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: No Paolo Banchero? No problem. Not really -- it's going to be a massive problem. But Banchero's absence should force the ball into Wagner's hands more. Now, I don't like this matchup. Cleveland is a monster. But I want to get this line while it's low. In the 21 minutes Wagner has seen the court sans Banchero this season, he's racked up seven assists. Let's hope the trend continues Friday.

Jaylen Brown over 6 rebounds at Charlotte

PrizePicks, 2:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Al Horford is sitting out his first game of the season. Despite that, we have a good sample of on/off court data. Brown's rebounding stood out to me. When Horford has been off the floor this season, the wing has averaged 10.8 rebounds per 36 minutes. Considering that's nearly double his prop, I'll gladly lean over.

Jalen Johnson over 9 rebounds vs. Kings

PrizePicks, 3:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: If you're sensing a theme here, you're right. I'm targeting players with injured teammates as my core bets, as is usually the case. Atlanta has three key players out -- Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dyson Daniels and De'Andre Hunter. With that trio off the floor, Johnson is averaging an absurd 16.2 rebounds per 36 minutes in a decent 56-minute total sample. He's also played more than 36 minutes each of the past two games. He has at least seven boards in every game this year.

Cavaliers -6.5 vs Magic

Nick Whalen: It's difficult to judge the immediate impact of Paolo Banchero's injury, but I don't see the Cavs suffering a letdown game here. They've been among the most-dominant teams in the NBA thus far and should match up well with a Magic team that doesn't have a ton of pure scoring options with Banchero sidelined.