NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 28

NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
December 28, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 threes (+116) vs. Timberwolves

FanDuel, 2:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wolves allow the most three-point makes in the NBA (14.2), and McCollum has been cooking lately. Over the past six games, he's making 4.3 threes per game at 48.1 percent. That'll cool off, but this number is too enticing, given the situation.

Brooklyn Nets -6.5 at Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: We'll ride with the Nets once again in what should be a plus matchup on the road. Brooklyn will have a rest advantage as the Hawks play on the second night of a back-to-back, and all three of Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and DeAndre Hunter are considered questionable. Atlanta will also be without Clint Capela. The Nets have quietly won 13 of their last 14 games, with more than half of those victories coming by at least seven points.

