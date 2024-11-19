NBA Picks Today: Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, November 19

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 4:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Victor Wembanyama is doubtful for this game, likely missing his second straight due to a knee injury. The Spurs lost the first game 110-93 to the Mavericks, but the game was made closer by 6 minutes of garbage time in the 4th quarter, which San Antonio won. Without Wembanyama on the court, the Spurs have a -9.1 net rating (per CleaningTheGlass, which excludes garbage time). That makes them about as bad as the Pelicans, who are a complete bottom-feeder right now due to excessive injuries. Meanwhile, the Thunder have managed to cruise along without Chet Holmgren, going 3-1 since his first absence and posting a +12 net rating on the season with him off the floor. I know the Spurs are getting some points from being at home, but I think this number underestimates how bad the Spurs are without Wembanyama and how good the Thunder have been without Holmgren.

Grizzlies -5.5 vs. Nuggets

Nick Whalen: While the Grizzlies have injuries of their own, this is essentially an auto-fade of the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Jokic has missed the last two games — losses to New Orleans and this Memphis team — and the Nuggets' offense has, predictably, collapsed without him.

Thunder -9.5 at Spurs

Nick Whalen: OKC is on the road, but the Spurs will not have Victor Wembanyama, which is a massive blow on both ends of the floor. San Antonio was able to play a semi-competitive game in Dallas without Wembanyama over the weekend, but this should be a spot in which the Thunder are able to attack the rim at will and cruise to a comfortable victory.

I'm taking the OVER on Derrick White scoring 16.5 points

(FanDuel, -110, 4:15pm EST)

Ken Crites: Instant-offense jitterbug Payton Pritchard (thumb) seems unlikely to play tonight for Boston. That means others will need to step up with FastPP on the bench. White is averaging 18.9 points per game this season as well as 21.0 points per game at home. The over under is a juicy 236 in what could be an ECF versus the Cavaliers. My RotoWire co-workers often chide me for my unbridled love for D White. Let's leverage that love to line on our pockets, shall we? The K-Train is 4-2 this season (and was 36-27 last season) — feel free to fade!