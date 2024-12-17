NBA Picks Today: Free Expert Bets and Player Props for NBA Cup Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Oklahoma City Thunder to cover -4.5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

BetMGM, 10:55 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder are the best team in the NBA right now. They have one loss since Nov. 20, and only have one double-digit loss on the season (11 points). OKC most recently has decisive NBA Cup wins over the Rockets and Mavericks, while the Bucks struggled to dispatch the severely undermanned Magic, followed by the Hawks. While I think the Bucks can make noise in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, I can't put them at the same level as the Thunder.

AJ Green over 1.5 made threes (-165) vs. Thunder

BetMGM, 11:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: If this Thunder defense has one weak point at the moment, it's that they allow a ton of corner threes. Since the start of December, opponents are taking 14.3% of their overall shot attempts from the corner against OKC -- the second most in the NBA. Green takes 28% of his overall shot attempts from the corner and 91% of his attempts from three in general. His minutes can flux a bit, but he's made at least one three-pointer in 12 straight games, averaging 2.6 makes at 46.3% during this stretch.

Thunder -6.0 vs. Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This number has moved slightly in favor of OKC with the news that Khris Middleton is doubtful due to an illness. Middleton hasn't been a massive needle-mover since returning, but he leaves Milwaukee with even fewer scoring options out of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Bucks are going to have to get hot from three to hang around – something they're capable of – but I'll side with OKC's stable of elite defenders to win out.