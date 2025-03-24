NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 24, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Myles Turner over 2.5 threes (+154, DraftKings)

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Minnesota plays a drop coverage with Rudy Gobert, exposing the team to three-point shooting centers like Turner. While Turner hasn't faced Minnesota this season, he has launched triples against other drop coverage teams. Notably, he took 10 threes in a game against Denver, averaged 8.5 three-point attempts in two games against the Grizzlies and averaged 7.0 three-point attempts across four games against the Bucks. Since the New Year, Turner is making 2.4 threes per game at 39.6%.

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 threes (+100, FanDuel)

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Nikola Jokic is out for this game, but I'd be on Vucevic's over either way, as I don't think either Jokic or DeAndre Jordan are coming out to guard Vucevic at the three-point line. In one previous game against Denver this season, Vucevic took nine threes. Notably, in four games against the Milwaukee Bucks -- another team that deploys a slower, drop-coverage big man -- Vucevic is averaging 7.8 three-point attempts. Vucevic's relatively low minutes compared to earlier in the year are a slight concern, but he's still making 3.0 threes in 29.6 minutes per game across his past five.

Kyshawn George over 2.5 steals+blocks (+115, Hard Rock)

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, Toronto is allowing the most opponent blocks and second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes. George is a versatile wing defender who can take advantage of both. Since the start of February, the rookie is averaging 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. Across the whole season, he has 16 games with multiple steals and 10 games with multiple blocks. His minutes are a little more in flux than I would like, but I think the value is still good.

Austin Reaves under 4.5 assists (-120, Hard Rock)

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: In the six most recent games Reaves played without LeBron James, he averaged 7.7 assists. That's a massive increase compared to when LeBron and Luka Doncic were both healthy. In Reaves' seven appearances from after the All-Star break through the Boston game where LeBron got injured, he was averaging just 3.7 assists. Plus, Orlando is a stingy defensive team, allowing the second-fewest assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Jaden McDaniels O17.5 PTS+REB

Timberwolves vs. Pacers, 7PM ET

Nick Whalen: As of publication, we still don't know if Anthony Edwards will play, but either way we're getting a friendly number on McDaniels, who's gone over 17.5 PTS+REB in 16 of his last 17 games. Since Feb. 1, McDaniels is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 boards, and the Pacers are just a league-average defensive team while ranking in the bottom-10 in opponents rebounds per game.

