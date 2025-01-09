NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Portland Trail Blazers to cover +8 (-112) at Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings, 3:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: My main concern is that Portland is on the second half of a road-road back-to-back, but they easily took care of New Orleans last night and were able to limit starters' minutes. I know Dallas is coming off a decisive win over the Lakers, but I chalk a lot of that up to hot vs. cold shooting. Ultimately, I do not trust the Mavericks without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While the Blazers haven't given us a lot to trust throughout the season, I don't think they should be as big as eight-point underdogs in this situation.

I'm taking the OVER on Jarrett Allen scoring 14.5 points

(FanDuel, -125, 3pm EST)

Ken Crites: The Cavaliers are resting Donovan Mitchell on the second night of a back-to-back tonight at Toronto. The over-under is a nice 235 and Toronto has had depth problems at center all season. Allen is one of the NBA's rare "true centers". He's also on a heater, averaging 19.3 points per game over his last six games. Mitchell's absence leaves more shots available for everyone. And as Cleveland learned last night versus OKC, they can win by pounding the ball inside. I suspect they will stick with that approach while Mitchell sits. Feel free to fade, the K-Train is a modest 6-7 on the season.

Donte DiVincenzo under 2.5 made threes (-125) at Orlando

BetMGM, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has an extremely low over/under, sitting at 199.5. Notably, the Magic have been excellent at preventing wide-open threes lately. Over the past 10 games, Orlando is allowing just 11.4 wide-open three-point attempts to opponents. That's the lowest in the NBA by 4.1 attempts and about seven attempts lower than league average during this stretch. In theory, this affects DiVincenzo the most, since he's averaging the most wide-open threes on the Timberwolves over the past 10 games (4.1). Overall over the past 10, he's averaging 3.0 makes on 41.7%.