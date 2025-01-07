NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, January 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jamal Murray under 26.5 points + assists (-120) vs. Celtics

FanDuel, 1:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is about what Murray is averaging for the season (25.7 P+A), but this is nearly as tough as it gets from a matchup perspective. Despite Boston's relative struggles recently (5-5 over past 10 games), they've still been strong on defense. Over those 10 games, the Celtics have allowed both the third-fewest points (104.6) and assists (23.2) per 48 minutes. Derrick White being questionable with an illness could soften Boston up, but with the rest of the team healthy, I'm still pretty comfortable banking on Murray having a worse-than-usual performance.

Austin Reaves higher than 7.5 assists (+116) at Mavericks

FanDuel, 3:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We're going to keep riding the hot hand with Reaves, who's posted double-digit assists in five of his last six games. D'Angelo Russell is out of the picture, and Reaves is seeing close to 40 minutes per game. With the Mavs on the second night of a back-to-back and down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford, this should be a good spot for the Lakers to attack. Over the last five games, Dallas ranks bottom-five in points allowed and 25th in defensive rating.

De'Andre Hunter over 2.5 threes (+108) at Utah

FanDuel, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah is giving up the 2nd-most wide-open opponent three-point attempts this season (22.3). The Hawks actually have four players in the top 50 (min. 15 games played) for the most wide-open threes taken per game: Hunter (3.1), Trae Young (4.9), Zaccharie Risacher (3.1) and Dyson Daniels (3.0). Any of them make solid options tonight, but I'm going with Hunter since I prefer his odds over Trae Young's to hit 3.5 threes (+138). Hunter has taken 5+ threes in 14 of his past 15 games, making 3.0 per game at 45%. Maybe the smarter bet is to hedge and same-game parlay Young to make 3+ threes and Hunter to make 2+ threes at +102. If you throw in Risacher and Daniels to each make 1+ threes, it goes up to +238.