NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, March 25

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 28.5 points (-108, FanDuel)

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: New York will be without both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride on Tuesday. Towns sees a significant usage boost (+10.1%) with those two off the court and averages 35.0 points per 36 minutes. He's scored at least 21 points in eight straight games for a 26.1 average, so 28.5 isn't an especially high bar to clear for him in this situation.

Jaren Jackson over 2.5 steals + blocks (-155, Hard Rock)

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Over the past 15 games, Utah is allowing the most opponent steals (11.7) and second-most opponent blocks (6.3) per 48 minutes. Jackson is someone who can rack up both stats well, as he's averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals on the season. He has multiple steals in 21 of his 64 appearances and multiple blocks in 31 games.

OKC Thunder -9.5

Thunder at Kings,10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: This is a big number on the road for OKC, but it's a brutal trend spot for the Kings, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Kings are just 4-13 ATS on the second night of back-to-backs this season, failing to cover those games by 9.8 points per game. They're also 1-6 ATS as a home dog, while OKC is covering at a 74% clip when it has one day off between games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O6.5 AST

Thunder at Kings, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Gilgeous-Alexander went over this number in each of his first two matchups against the Kings and totaled 20 assists in those two games. He's gone over 6.5 AST in five of his last six contests overall, and the Kings are bottom-10 in the NBA in assists allowed to opponents over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Hunter O1.5 three-pointers made

Cavaliers at Trail Blazers, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: With Donovan Mitchell sidelined, Hunter sees a boost in scoring and three-point output. He's hit at least two three-pointers in four straight games and in six of his last eight overall. In the Cavs' first matchup with Portland back on March 2, Hunter went for 32 points and drilled five three-pointers – Mitchell also missed that game.