NBA Player Props Today: Bets and Picks for Friday, November 15

Best NBA Bets Today

De'Aaron Fox over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists (-111) vs. Timberwolves

FanDuel, 3:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sacramento is going up against one of the league's stingier defenses. However, the Kings will be without DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, dissolving two of the team's key playmakers. Fox has been stepping up when those two are off the court, averaging 29.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per 36 (51-minute total sample). There's always noise in those small-ish samples, but the usage (36.1 USG%) is high enough that I'm willing to take the risk against a tough defense.

Jalen Johnson over 9.5 rebounds (-125) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 3:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wizards give up the second-most rebounds per 48 minutes (48.9), and Johnson has already torched them on the boards twice this season. In the squads' two prior meetings, the forward has 29 total rebounds, so I like him to reach double-digits again tonight.

Tari Eason over 1.5 steals (+140) vs. Clippers

BetMGM, 3:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It doesn't set up much better than this. The Clippers give up the third-most steals per 48 minutes (10.2), while Eason has the second-highest steal rate (3.9%) in the NBA. Over his past seven games, he's averaging 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes. Getting significant plus-money on this feels great.